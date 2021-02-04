Your daily horoscope: February 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opportunities to improve your lot in life will be numerous this year but you must be selective. If you try to do several things at once you may end up completing nothing at all, so prioritize your goals and stick with the path you have chosen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever it is you are currently working on, don’t rush it. The planets warn if you make a poor job of it you will have to go back and do it again later on. That’s a waste of time and, as time means money, a drag on your income too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Steer clear of feuds and fallings-out over the next 24 hours. That applies to all areas of your life but in particular to your dealings with employers and people in positions of authority. Do whatever it takes to stay in their good books.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If your energy levels take a dive today don’t try to push yourself through it by working even harder. You must respect your limits and you must keep reminding yourself that the more you move away from what feels comfortable the more self-imposed damage you could do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you let down your hair and have some fun or do you put duty first? The choice is yours to make but whichever one you choose you must stick with it from the first to the last – chopping and changing won’t help anyone, least of all you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you know what is good for you Leo you will do everything in your power to stay on the right side of family and friends. The last thing you need is to get involved in the kind of row that resolves nothing while creating even more bad feeling.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point getting upset, either with yourself or with other people, if your plans have to change at the very last minute. Show those who are watching how you stay calm under pressure and how well you deal with unexpected events.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Other people can take foolish risks if they want to but you are under no obligation to put your reputation on the line. As a cardinal sign, Libra was born to take a leading role, but that does not mean you have to act foolishly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Restrictions may have been lifted but the planets warn you still need to watch your step. If you tempt fate at this time of year you are likely to be taught an important lesson – one that could turn out to be personally painful and financially draining.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A little bit of what you fancy will do you good today, but make sure it is only a little bit because if you feast on too much you could make yourself sick! You are at your best when life is a challenge, so steer clear of easy solutions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have the power to force through the changes you most want to see but it will pay you to persuade others to agree to them too. A little bit of resentment now could lead to a lot of bad feeling later on, so value cooperation above conflict.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Dealings with people in positions of authority could be a touch stressful today. When others make unreasonable demands it might be best to agree with them and pretend to do what they say. Chances are they will have forgotten about it by the end of the day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in Aquarius at this time of year has a tendency to push you back into your shell, but if you fight against it you can have fun while getting important things done. Do something that reminds those around you that you are still in the game.

