Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With so much positive cosmic activity on your birthday the next 12 months are sure to be special. Set your sights high and believe with all your heart that you are destined to make a difference. A little bit of self-belief will go a very long way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be aware that others will try to influence you with ideas that are doubtful at best and dangerous at worst. As mind planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase today there can be no excuse for being fooled by those who speak well but still talk rubbish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn urges you to sit back and don’t worry in the slightest about what’s going on in the world. Others can work themselves up into a righteous rage if they so wish but you don’t have to copy them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something out of the ordinary today, something that reminds those around you that you have a mind of your own. You may go too far and behave in ways that could cause you some grief later on but rather that than doing nothing at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link means you will be on top form both at home and at work and you won’t hesitate to push ahead with a plan that has been on the back-burner for a while. Yes, of course, there are risks but that’s what makes it fun!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next 24 hours may not be to your liking but if you approach the situation in a positive frame of mind there is every chance it will work out well for you. Handle it creatively and it could even make you some extra cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will receive something worth having today but you may have to give up something else in return. On balance it’s a very good deal, so accept whatever sacrifice you are asked to make and look forward to a fun-filled weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Can you trust certain people to do the right thing? Now that Mercury is ending its retrograde phase it’s more likely than not that friends and relatives and work colleagues will go out of their way to assist you – so, yes, your trust won’t be misplaced.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are people who were so obstructive before suddenly being so helpful? Is it a cunning change of approach designed to fool you into handing over something they want from you? That’s very unlikely. Maybe they’ve had a genuine change of heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The quickest way to move up in the world and realize your dreams is to co-operate with people rather than compete with them. Life is not a zero-sum game – work colleagues and business partners don’t have to lose in order for you to win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stay focused on the bigger picture but keep an eye on the details as well. If the results of your efforts fall short of what you expect today it could be because some of your co-workers are not pulling their weight. Have a word with them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun joins forces with Saturn in your sign today, so you won’t lack for self-discipline, but there is a danger you could be a bit too self-controlled and not get the most from your creative talents. Loosen up a bit – fun is an essential part of life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are areas where your needs and the needs of partners, colleagues and loved ones come together and it is those areas you must focus on now. The more you help other people over the next 24 hours the more you will be helping yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com