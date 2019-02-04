Your daily horoscope: February 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This could hardly be a better birthday for you as a powerful new moon promises that the coming year will be full of wonderful opportunities. Forget the past, it’s gone and best forgotten. The future is what matters, and your future is bright.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not let anything hold you back or limit your horizons. The more you desire the more likely it is your desires will turn into realities, so ignore what others say is impossible and make it possible. For you Aries, there are no limits.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who doubts you have the courage and the commitment to succeed won’t doubt it much longer. Today’s new moon in the career area of your chart means you are determined to make your mark – and it’s sure to be a huge one!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and it will get even better if you are prepared to put yourself out and put your own interests ahead of the interests of other people. That may sound selfish but it is perfectly legitimate.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more secretive areas of your chart suggests you won’t be very sociable today, but that’s okay. Don’t waste time trying to explain why you need to spend time alone, just do it and let others draw their own conclusions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because you like to call the shots in most if not all your relationships this could be a difficult day, not least because partners and loved ones have no intention of listening to your advice or doing things your way. There’s no cosmic reason why they should.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As usual you have been working your fingers to the bone and as usual you have got very little thanks for it. Does it not occur to you that you should be doing less for other people and more for yourself? Make that your aim today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Creative endeavours will go very well indeed for you today, so don’t stick with what you know, make a point of doing something different, something that marks you out as a special talent. It’s time to blaze your own trail rather than following other people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The week ahead of you can be very good or it can be very bad – it all depends on the attitude you choose to adopt. Be positive about everything Scorpio, even things that seem utterly negative. There is a reason for everything in this life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you are on the move today the happier you will be. Where you go and what you do is of less importance than the fact that you are getting out and about and meeting new people – people who will bring new ideas and opportunities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Money matters are under fortunate stars at the moment, so if you need to improve your cash-flow situation now is the time to make the kind of changes that will make life easier in the short-term and maybe make you rich in the long-term.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is potentially one of the best days of the year for you as the new moon in your sign means that your body, mind and emotions are all working together at the same high level. Decide what it is you want most from life, then make it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resolve right now that you will ignore anything negative that others might say to you or about you. Yes, of course, criticism can be constructive, but on this occasion it is the opposite of what you truly need. Be relentlessly positive in word and deed.

