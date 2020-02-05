Your daily horoscope: February 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be able to avoid certain hard truths over the coming year, but why should you want to? With mind planet Mercury linked to Uranus, planet of genius, on your birthday those truths could be the making of you. Face up to reality – and use it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to make the correct decision about a family or financial matter then you will need to clear your mind of irrelevant thoughts, of which you seem to have plenty. Focus on essentials only and make sure other people cannot distract you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something which you start either today or tomorrow could lead to new sources of income later in the year, so be aware of what is taking place around you and be ready to seize opportunities as and when they arise. Adaptability is a must Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because a relationship has been going through a tough time of late does not mean it must end. In fact, if you can be a bit more positive mentally about how well the two of you combine you could still have many more happy years together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Sit back and let people do things for you today. You won’t need to use much persuasion to get friends and family members working on the issues that matter most to you. And if those issues matter to them too then so much the better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Sometimes you have to accept that you cannot be in control of events and this is one of those times. Where both creative activities and affairs of the heart are concerned let others make decisions for you today. They know what to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The wheel of fortune seems to have turned against you in recent weeks, but the good news is that the wheel never stops rolling and it won’t be long before fate is your friend again. In the meantime, put your problems in perspective. You’re better off than most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A number of minor things may have gone wrong of late but there is no need to panic. The cosmic picture is still very much in your favor and you will continue to benefit from major changes both at home and at work. Be positive at all times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone asks you for financial assistance today you may have to say “No”. You know from past experience that even if you do help them out they will probably waste the opportunity that your generosity provides. Sadly, learning sometimes has to be painful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some tough decisions will have to be made over the next few days but you are tough enough not to be daunted by them. Put duty first and don’t worry if, in the short term, you lose out financially. Later in the year you will reap the rewards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something that looks so important to other people may look ridiculously trivial to you, but if you are smart you will pretend to be concerned, if only so you don’t fall out about it. If you can though, find subtle ways to soothe their fears.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel that life has become a bit too predictable in recent weeks then what happens between now and the early part of next week is sure to shake things up. Looking back though, you may decide that you preferred life when it was boring!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can, if you wish, distance yourself from a person who no longer inspires you, but before you do maybe you should stand back and recognize how they fit in to the wider picture of your life. They still have a key role to play in your development.

