Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means you will be mentally tough over the coming year and anyone who thinks they can influence your thinking is going to be disappointed. Know your own mind and follow what it tells you to the letter.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Strive to stay on good terms with people in positions of power today, even if they sometimes rub you the wrong way. They have resources at their disposal that can be used to either help your ambitions or hinder them. Encourage them to make the right choice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The situation you are currently facing is very similar to other situations you have faced in the past, so why are you so afraid of it? Think back to the last time you were in this position. What did you do then? Did it work? Then do it again!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be yearning for something you know you cannot have. The good news is that now Mercury, your ruler, is joining the sun in one of the best areas of your chart there are other things you can have that will please you just as much.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you play your cards right as the new week begins you can build up such a head of steam that no matter what obstacles life places in your path they won’t slow you down. Use that momentum to do things that put more cash in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a little tense today as cosmic activity in your opposite sign brings challenges that even you might struggle to deal with, but the good news is you will come through unscathed and with your reputation enhanced. Nothing fazes Leo for long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many reasons why you should be smiling now but one small setback appears to have got to you a bit and now you are finding it hard to be upbeat about life. Only you can snap yourself out of this pointlessly negative mood.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you get the chance to apologize to a friend or loved one for something you said a while ago then grab it with both hands and make your apology sound sincere. The rift between you isn’t so great that it cannot be easily healed – as yet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how hard you try to convince a family member that they are going about something the wrong way they will ignore your advice and there is nothing you can do about it. It’s a mistake but they will learn from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Big decisions will come easy to you today as mind planet Mercury links with no-nonsense Pluto. Anyone who expects you to give them an easy ride will be disappointed as you insist that others live up to your standards both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not see eye-to-eye with a certain individual but you are going to have to work together over the next few weeks, so it is essential that you find ways to get along. Be professional in everything you say and do, and demand that they are too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Any doubts and fears you have will disappear as fast as morning mist now that mind planet Mercury is moving into your sign. The simple fact is there are so many options open to you now that whatever you choose to do will work out fine.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be in one of your more serious moods at the moment but don’t let that stop you from having fun. If you don’t feel like being sociable today you can still entertain yourself by spending time with a good book or an exciting film..

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com