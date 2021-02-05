Your daily horoscope: February 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must set your sights high over the coming year. If you push yourself you may be pleasantly surprised by what you accomplish, but if you play it safe you may one day look back and wish you had been more adventurous. What have you got to lose?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only way to get the better of a rival who is stronger or better connected than you is to make them believe you are no threat. Do whatever it takes to convince them you are on their side, even if you intend to compete with them – and win.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be the confident sort most of the time but every now and again doubts kick in and you wonder if you are doing the right thing. That is most likely how you will feel today. Just ignore it. By this time tomorrow you’ll be back to your best.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter what friends and family members ask you to do today if you don’t feel up to it then you have every right to refuse. According to the planets you must consciously avoid doing anything too strenuous, be it physical or mental.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Use your imagination and find ways to make it pay. That does not have to be pay in the sense of making money from it – it could just as easily mean creating something of intellectual value or improving a relationship. Money isn’t everything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The only danger today is that you could be too generous for your own good. It’s nice of you to want to get people things that will make them feel good, but you need to be sensible about it. Don’t enrich them by impoverishing yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is a good day to chat with people you have feelings for, especially if there are issues of a personal nature that need to be dealt with. You may not be overly romantic but you do understand that sometimes you need to open up emotionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not enjoy it when too many people depend on you but just lately it seems you have been doing just about everything for just about everyone. Do what you have to do for others today, then plan some “me time” for the weekend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should be able to get a lot done with not too much effort today. Friends and work colleagues are more than willing to do things for you, so don’t be reluctant to ask for assistance. Be quick to take advantage of their generosity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to be suspicious if people say nice things about you today. Yes, it’s possible they don’t really mean it, but do you actually have any evidence to back that up? Act as if you are in their good books and don’t expect them to prove it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Let other people call the shots and make the opening moves over the next 24 hours. The planets warn that friends and colleagues are of a mind to reject whatever it is you might suggest, so don’t suggest anything and let them do the work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t hesitate to help anyone who needs assistance or guidance today, but think carefully about giving out money directly because the planets warn there is a danger it will be wasted on things they don’t need and of which you don’t approve.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can get your hands on just about anything you want today but you must make sure that your friends and allies get what they want as well. If you move in harmony towards the same goals you will create a force that cannot be resisted.

