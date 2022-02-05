Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life is good and getting better by the minute, so banish all negative thoughts from your mind and strive to see the best in each and every person you encounter. The world will respond to your positive outlook – and become a more positive place in which to live.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone in a position of authority bends over backward to help you this weekend the least you can do is be grateful. A small show of appreciation on your part will go a long way to ensuring they help you the next time you need it too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are so many new and exciting challenges coming your way. Are you ready for them? To make the most of the situation you will need to be a bit less risk averse. Be smart in your choices but don’t always go for the safest one.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The intensity of your feelings may surprise you over the next 48 hours but maybe that’s a good thing. As one of the zodiac’s air signs you can at times be a bit too intellectual in your approach to life. Show some heart as well this weekend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in your opposite sign suggests you will be getting admiring glances this weekend and if you are smart you will make the most of it to improve your chances both personally and professionally. The world likes what it sees when it looks at you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you once took very seriously no longer bothers you in the slightest and that is a change for the good. The more you treat life as a game to be enjoyed rather than as a trial to be endured the happier you will be in your own skin.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the chance to prove yourself creatively over the next few days and you must not hold back. You will also get the chance to breathe new life into a romantic liaison that has gone off the boil of late. It CAN be made to work!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you need to recognize now is that you have only so much time and energy to go around. The same applies to feelings of goodwill: If someone pushes their luck too far – again – it may be time to cross them off your friendship list.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to get out and about this weekend. If you stay at home staring at the same four walls you may end up going crazy. Find something challenging to do and do it where others can see you are making an effort. You’ll inspire them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus in the money area of your chart means you will be inclined to get busy with the credit cards this weekend. Which is fine if you have plenty of money to spare but if you don’t you’ll have to make some serious cutbacks further down the line.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means listen to what friends and family members tell you today but if your inner voice says something different you must not ignore it. What others say may sound convincing but can you be sure they know what they are talking about?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend or family member needs your assistance but for some reason is unable to ask for it. You can see by their body language that they require a helping hand, maybe two, so don’t wait to be asked – step in and find a solution to their woes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are rarely slow in doing things for other people but there will be times over the next few days when it seems as if you are doing everything for friends and colleagues and nothing for yourself. That needs to change and it needs to change quickly.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com