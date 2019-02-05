Your daily horoscope: February 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The simple life is not for you and over the coming year you will go out of your way to follow a path that leads in all sorts of weird and wonderful directions. Why? Because life is more fun when you never know what each new day will bring!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to do anything too silly today. Try not to do anything that even by your standards is way over the top. To you it may be just a piece of harmless fun but other people may not be so relaxed about it. There are limits Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are having doubts about a financial matter it may well be that your subconscious mind is trying to inform you of something you need to know. Shut out all the noisy chatter and listen to your inner voice. Then do what it tells you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you thought was quite straightforward will take a turn for the worse and to begin with you will be at a loss to know why. There are though a number of clues which can help you. You missed them the first time but don’t miss them today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why do you believe what you believe? That question will be much on your mind today. You need to find out if your thoughts are your own thoughts or if, as you suspect, they are thoughts that have been planted in your head by other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t need anyone’s approval to follow a course of action you know is right for you, so get on and do it and, if others complain, do it even more. Since when have you been the sort to care what the world thinks of you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are so well organized it can annoy you when other people’s disjointed way of doing things makes life difficult for you. Let them know about it. Loudly. There is absolutely no reason why you should have to put up with second rate work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stay calm and stay focused on your No. 1 aim. With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart most things will go well for you now but there will inevitably be a setback or two. It’s really no big deal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone offers you some kind of deal today you would be wise to think about it long and hard before accepting. According to the planets there could be strings attached – the kind that tie you in knots rather than hold you up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The reason a loved one is acting a little bit cold toward you at the moment is because you said or did something that upset them. If you have no idea what it is then you must ask them. They are, after all, more sensitive than you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been pushing yourself extremely hard in recent weeks and need to go easier on yourself. The planets indicate if you don’t slow down then an unexpected event could force you to slow down. Yes, it could be painful, so heed the warning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can be rather assertive when the mood takes you and with the effects of yesterday’s powerful new moon still being felt you won’t take any kind of nonsense, not even from people you love. Be assertive, but steer clear of outright aggression.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn that a friend’s grasp of reality is a bit twisted at the moment, so you may have to steer them away from trouble. You could, of course, let them continue and learn from the experience but you don’t want to see them get hurt.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com