Your daily horoscope: February 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will see connections over the coming 12 months where before you saw only divisions, which in turn will make it easier for you to understand why communication and compromise are more important than competition. You’re not so different to everyone else.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The next few days are going to be of special importance to your long-term plans, especially those of a creative or romantic nature. Minor tasks must be got out of the way as soon as possible, leaving time and space for the big stuff to come.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you spending so much time and energy keeping other people happy, and so little time and energy on looking after No. 1? Whatever the reason it needs to change, and soon. Never mind other people’s needs – demand more freedom for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing today is that you keep information you have been entrusted with to yourself, no matter how tempting it may be to spread it around. If you say too much you could get a reputation as a bit of a gossip, and that’s not good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your judgment about emotional and relationship matters is usually very good but today you could get the wrong end of the stick and end up looking silly. Act on the assumption that you know no more than half of what is really going on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The closer you get to the full moon in your sign at the weekend the harder it will be to stay in control of your emotions. With that fact in mind make it a point of honour not to overreact to what other people say or do. Stay calm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you act on impulse today you could make the kind of mistake that takes a long time to put right. Try to imagine the potential consequences of your actions before you make them. A little bit of thought now could save a lot of anguish later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t lack for advice from friends and family members today, but should you take it? If that little voice in the back of your head is telling you a different story then you would be wise to listen to it. Deep down you already know all the answers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You only have so much time and energy to spare, so decide what is of most importance to you and focus on that and nothing else. Others may complain that you are being selfish but in reality they are being selfish for demanding too much of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of the ideas you’ve been coming up with may seem strange to other people, but to you they make perfect sense. It won’t be long before those ideas start paying off in big ways – then everyone will pat you on the back and say “well done”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are having doubts about a deal of some kind then by all means tell friends and colleagues that you are putting it on hold. And if some of them get angry about it maybe that’s a sign that you are right to be having second thoughts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The closer you get to Sunday’s full moon in your opposite sign of Leo the more likely it is that partners and loved ones will make demands that seem unreasonable. Don’t let them pressure you in any way – emotional blackmail must always be resisted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find yourself losing interest in what those around you are doing then clearly it isn’t meant for you – so at the first opportunity you must make your excuses and leave. You don’t have to embrace boredom just to keep other people happy.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com