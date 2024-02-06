Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim over the coming year to change one small thing in your life each and every day. If you can do that then your existence will be transformed beyond imagining and 12 months from now everything you have ever hoped for will finally be yours.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste precious time trying to explain to the world what you are up to. If friends and loved ones – people who should know you well – cannot see what your aims are then how do you expect strangers to understand? Trust yourself and get on with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something is about to change in your life in such a big way that you will never be the same again. You may end up being a better person, and you will certainly be more successful, but the way you look at the world will be transformed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Questions of the “Who am I?” and “What is life all about?” variety will infuse your thoughts over the next few days and the answers are there if you are willing to open your mind wide enough to let them in. Don’t be afraid of the truth.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

At this time of year you have a tendency to worry so much about the future that it becomes hard to think clearly. Fortunately, what happens today will remind you that, overall, you are still one of the lucky ones, and nothing is going to change that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What occurs today will be unusual to say the least but if you can accept it and embrace it you will find that life becomes a lot more enjoyable. The world is changing so fast now that you really have no option but to let go of the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry too much if your work routine is thrown into disarray now because the plain fact is you have been following the same path too long and need to start moving in a more challenging direction. The planets will give you the kick-start you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most creative area of your chart will stir things up between now and the end of the week and the opportunities that reveal themselves will have you dancing in delight. Don’t hesitate for even a second – make the world your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Upheavals on the home front are likely today but don’t get too excited because it’s no big deal. If there is bad feeling between you and a family member now is the time to resolve it once and for all. It will be easy to kiss and make up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Social activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so get out there and shine. If you receive an invitation to a party or some other kind of get-together you must accept it, because the planets suggest you will have the time of your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your attitude to money and possessions is about to undergo a change for the better. Most likely that means you will no longer be obsessed by making as big a profit as you can. At the very least you will no longer worry about making ends meet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be major disruptions both at home and at work over the next few days but each and every one of them will be to your benefit. Your life is in need of a serious shake-up and in time you will be a much better person for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why do you seem to believe that everything is falling apart? Most likely it is the influence of the sun, Mercury and Pluto all moving through the most sensitive area of your chart. Take heart: this is just a passing phase and will be over soon enough.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com