Your daily horoscope: February 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The challenges you face over the coming year may look different to the challenges you faced in the past, but in fact there will be many similarities. Think back to how you dealt with difficult times, then think forward and make use of what you learned.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Recent upheavals may have come as quite a shock but the fact is you survived and maybe even thrived. That’s because you are the kind of person who prefers to look to future glories rather than wallow in past miseries. Don’t ever change that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something that has been worrying you for ages is of no real importance and what occurs this weekend will hammer that fact home in no uncertain fashion. On the work front, especially, it seems you have been fretting and fussing for no good reason.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Think before you speak and try not to do anything that might reflect badly on you, either socially or in your career. It may be the weekend but important and influential people will be watching you closely. Make sure they like what they see.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you left half finished a while ago and still need to complete then you should get on to it right away. The planets warn if you put it off again you may not get another bite of the cherry. Do it now and do it well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you said recently seems to have had a negative impact on a close relationship and it will pay you to find out why and then make amends. Sometimes Leo you are so full of yourself that you fail to recognize that words can be hurtful.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid taking a half-hearted approach to what you are expected to do this weekend because that may be worse than doing nothing at all. If an effort is worth making then you should give it your all on every level. Don’t fall short of 100 per cent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some stage this weekend you will realize that your thinking on a certain issue has been hopelessly confused. Once you start to see things clearly again you will know what you need to do next – starting, most likely, with a cull of your so-called “friends”!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to spend the entire weekend worrying about something that happened a long time ago. As a water sign you can get a bit emotional at times but you must not allow yourself to dwell on yesterday’s news. Will worrying make things better? Of course not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your poise and self-control will impress people this weekend. As others get worked up about what’s going on in the world you will push all that to one side and focus on enjoying yourself. There’s no point getting upset about things you cannot control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This should be a generally peaceful and fun weekend for you, especially if you are the kind of Capricorn who likes to get ahead of the game. All that hard work you put in at the start of the year is beginning to pay dividends. You’ve earned a break.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best way to bounce back from recent failures is to focus resolutely on the future. Whatever may have been said and done yesterday is now over, so put it out of your mind and aim to be the very best person you can be today and tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make the most of your free time over the next 48 hours as your options for action early next week are likely to be limited. You don’t have to go mad (though you probably will!) but you must savor the moments you get doing the things you enjoy.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com