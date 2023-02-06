Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to speak up and let everyone know what you believe and why. Don’t worry that some people may say you are losing your grip on reality – the truth is you have never been more clear-headed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be intensely ambitious over the next few days but don’t just throw yourself at the first opportunity that comes along. Identify your No. 1 priority, then start doing the little, everyday things that will take you closer to your long-term goal.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been a bit too tunnel-visioned of late and need to expand your horizons beyond your family and your career. Look at the world around you and ask yourself how you can assist in making it a better place. Your input matters.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You should find it easier now to come to grips with a financial or business matter that has been bugging you since the start of the year. Once you are clear in your mind what the problem is the solution won’t be hard to find.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life is not a zero sum game – others don’t have to lose so you can win – and if you take that fact on board over the next 24 hours not only will you be a winner but the people you work and do business with can win as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you choose an approach and stick with it. It’s not like you to chop and change but you’ve done so quite a bit in recent weeks, so get your act back on track and show the world what you can do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There has been a certain amount of turmoil in your life of late but how much of it was real and how much of it was in your mind? The planets warn you need to get your head together and stop worrying about things that will never happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If friends and loved ones urge you to give up something you have grown used to of late it’s unlikely you will be happy about it, but the more you think about it the more you will come to see they are right – it really does need to go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep your eyes and ears open today, because if you lose concentration for even a moment you could miss out on an opportunity to turn a profit. Stay sharp and make sure if there is money to be made you’ll be the one who is making it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be asked some searching questions over the next few days and perhaps the most important is: Do you have the courage and the confidence to reach out and take what the world is offering? It’s not like you to be timid, so act decisively.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to stop selling yourself short and start believing that you have both the skill and the ambition to reach the top. An opportunity to move up in the world is about to present itself. Be ready and willing to grasp it before it moves on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Most of the things you have been worrying about are the things that are least likely to hurt you, and if you keep that fact in mind today everything will be fine. What happened in the past was a learning experience – it’s what you do next that matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your trust in certain people may have hit a low in recent weeks but you cannot allow that to hold you back. Keep channels of communication open today and try to understand why they acted the way they did. There is always an explanation.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com