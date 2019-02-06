Your daily horoscope: February 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that you should pay more attention to your inner voice. Always follow your hunches and never let anyone talk you out of doing something that you instinctively feel is right – you’ll regret it if you do.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you encounter on your travels today or tomorrow could become of huge importance to you later in the year, so be open and friendly with the people you meet and don’t let first impressions put you off. What’s in the heart is what matters.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you are told by a work colleague or someone in a position of authority will make you feel a lot better about what has been going on of late. Things are rarely as simple as they first seem, so if you did jump to conclusions, jump back again!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find new reserves of energy and enthusiasm today and will try again to complete a project that you seemed to give up on a while ago. Approach it from a different angle this time – change your methods and the results will change as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

News you receive from afar will improve your mood today, not least because you will realize that you have been worrying for no good reason – again. There is nothing wrong with your life in any way, except maybe how you choose to look at it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Self-belief is the one thing you have never been short of and that’s good because with so much cosmic activity taking place in your opposite sign you are sure to be challenged in some way today. Don’t try to avoid the challenge, meet it head on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point trying to predict how someone is going to react to what you tell them today because they have no control over their own mind and emotions, and if they don’t understand themselves it’s unlikely you will understand them either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are projecting so many positive signals at the moment that the universe is responding by sending lots of goodies back at you. Both in your personal life and at work some wonderful things will occur over the next few days – and they’re all for you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Good news about a family matter will cheer you up today but there is still an undercurrent of negativity about your attitude and you need to get over it. Try to accept the world for what it is – you can’t change it but you can enjoy it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Listen to what a friend has to tell you today because it could help you considerably. Sometimes you believe in yourself to such an extent that you take the kind of risks that even superheroes seek to avoid. You’re not immortal or invincible Sag!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will do something so outrageous today that even those who know you best will think you have lost your head. On the contrary, you know exactly what you are doing – you are sending out a signal that you won’t conform to other people’s rules.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a talent for noticing things that other people have missed and what you see today can easily be turned to your advantage. You may be tempted to share what you know but if you do it may dilute its impact. It’s for you alone to enjoy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you see and hear today won’t exactly delight you but it’s not the end of the world by any means, so don’t overreact. There are more important things to worry about than a few friends who are making a mess of their lives.

