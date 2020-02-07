Your daily horoscope: February 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t even think of giving up on your dreams. Just because things have not been going smoothly of late does not mean you must change direction. On the contrary, if you redouble your efforts it won’t be long before the good things in your life get even better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus moves into your birth sign today and almost immediately you will see life from a more uplifting and positive perspective. You could also meet someone who says or does something that restores your faith in human nature – and your faith in yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to do things just to please other people. If you feel the need to point out where friends and relatives and work colleagues have been going wrong then do so. If they cannot be bothered to learn then you are under no obligation to be diplomatic.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may annoy you that someone seems unable to make up their mind about an issue that to you is so basic but that’s just the way they are and you won’t change them. Today’s cosmic picture will help you to understand their fears – and be more forgiving.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your fortunes will take a turn for the better very soon, most likely on the work front where employers and other important people clearly think highly of you. That is not, however, an excuse to take things easy. Having established a reputation you must now maintain it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means make travel plans today, and make them exciting. Your sense of adventure is such that you won’t rule out any possibility, although you do need to take into account how much your wanderings are likely to cost. But if you can afford it, go for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An issue you have been trying to avoid will come to the fore again today and you will have no choice but to face up to it this time. Once you do you may be surprised how easily it resolves itself. You have been worrying for no good reason.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Loved ones will be even more loving than usual today, which is nice, and if you can do things together over the next 24 hours they should be a lot of fun. Let others decide where to go and what to do – you’ll enjoy the choices they make.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get through your chores as quickly as you can today, then go out and have fun with friends this evening. Tasks that will take more than a few hours to complete should be given a miss if you can get away with it – or postponed until a later date.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, so wherever you go and whatever you do you can be sure of a positive reception. If you need some love in your life that could be just around the next corner too!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Reach out to other people today and make whatever sacrifices you feel are necessary to put recent disputes and disagreements behind you. That is especially important where family relationships are concerned. Remember, you’re supposed to be on the same side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t sit there staring at the same four walls – get out into the world and make waves with your wit and wisdom. You are the kind of person who enjoys stirring things up a bit, and if you stir hard today your efforts will have some heart-warming effects.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus, planet of emotional and material values, moves into the money area of your chart today, so if you need to get your hands on some quick cash it’s quite likely that loved ones will help you if they can. But don’t get yourself into debt.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com