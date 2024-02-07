Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no limit to how much you can accomplish over the coming year but you will get so much more satisfaction if you share your plans with loved ones and invite them to get involved. What you do together will be what you do best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Career and money matters are under good stars today and if you choose to apply your powers of persuasion you could make yourself some influential new friends and maybe some serious cash as well. Believe you can be rich, and you will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Venus, your ruler, linked to changes planet Uranus in your sign you have no reason to be afraid of what’s about to take place. On the contrary, the more upheavals there are in the world around you now the more you can profit from them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to quit worrying about things you cannot control. What occurs over the next 24 hours will remind you that anxiety is a useless emotion and can in fact stop you from doing your best. You can only control how you choose to react to events.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more praise you receive the more suspicious you seem to get. Why is that? Maybe it’s because you are not used to certain individuals professing their admiration for your efforts. On this occasion though the planets suggest they may actually mean it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone in a position of power says good things about you today you must make the most of it. Ask yourself what they might be able to do for you, then ask them to actually do it. You may be surprised how eager they are to please you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Creative activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so don’t think too long or too hard before doing something you know you will enjoy. Travel activities are also highlighted, so aim to create something further away from home than usual.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The question you need to ask yourself is whether or not to take a chance on doing something that could end up being either a huge success or an abysmal failure. Stop worrying and just get on with it. The important thing is that you try.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If there is something of a delicate nature you need to discuss with a friend or loved one then raise the subject over the next 24 hours. You will almost certainly get a sympathetic hearing and their positive reaction will soothe your needless fears.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get stuck in to your workload and don’t stop until your In tray is finally empty. You will be delighted to discover that it won’t be as strenuous a day as you feared – and the evening will still be there for you to enjoy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not true that Capricorn finds it hard to show emotion and you will get the chance today to demonstrate how romantic you can be. If there is someone you have admired from afar now is the time to get closer and let them know how you feel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Put other people’s needs ahead of your own today and don’t worry that they may never repay you for your kindness. The more good things you send out into the universe the more good things will come back to you – it’s a guaranteed cosmic law.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will come up with all sorts of weird ideas over the next 24 hours and some people will look at you as if you have taken leave of your senses. On the contrary, you have finally discovered that your subconscious mind knows better than they do.

