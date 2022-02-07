Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how logically inclined an Aquarius you may be you must listen more to the emotional side of your nature over the coming year. If you can get the balance right between thoughts and feelings there will be no stopping you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t lack for advice as the new week begins as friends and family members shower you with ideas as to what you must do next. Ignore it all. You already know what you should be doing with your life – so be brave and do it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Authority figures will be impressed by the no-nonsense way you deal with problems that arise on the work front. As an Earth sign it’s rare for you to panic. When the going gets tough Taurus is the first to get going and find workable answers.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in Aquarius at this time of year means some of your insights may be too subtle for those whose minds are made of denser stuff, so keep what you tell others simple today and don’t expect too much by way of challenging conversation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more a colleague tries to convince you that taking a certain course of action is the right thing to do the more you need to ask yourself why they are being so insistent. Most likely they see there could be something in it for them as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get past the idea that when one person wins another person has to lose. Both at work and in your personal life there will be opportunities for everyone to be a winner today, so don’t try to hog it all for yourself – there’s no need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be occasions today when other people’s petty actions really annoy you. Don’t hold back – let them know what you think of the situation and spell out what you will do if they don’t cease immediately. It might just shock them into shutting up!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

All things are possible while the sun is moving through your fellow Air sign of Aquarius, so don’t hold back. Both at home and at work you’ll get opportunities to shine and your magnetic personality will make others want to follow your lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep your wits about you today. Some of the people you have to deal with will panic when confronted by challenges that seem too big for them to handle but you can show them it’s all in the mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some people won’t get what you are trying to say over the next 24 hours and no matter how many times you repeat yourself the words are unlikely to stick. Don’t get angry about it. There’s not a lot you can do to cure stupidity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you have business dealings with may be tempted to use what they know about you to get a bigger share of the financial pie. You must not let that happen. The moment they resort to blackmail of any kind is the moment when you say “goodbye”.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your birth sign indicates a new beginning and if you make the most of the opportunities now coming your way there is no limit to how far you can travel. Don’t travel alone though – you’ll have more fun as part of a team.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have allowed negative feelings to build up about someone you see as a rival, either on the work front or for someone’s affections, but those feelings can only hurt you. Try to be a little less serious about life. Treat it as a game to be enjoyed.

