HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you put your artistic talents to good use this year there is a very good chance you will create something that brings the kind of fame and fortune you thought might elude you forever. Embrace your success, and your adoring public.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means be forceful and determined today but don’t try to push other people as hard as you push yourself. Not everyone shares your energy levels, nor your ambitions, so make allowances for those who think and move at slower speeds.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some of your plans may have misfired of late but now you can see that you were actually quite fortunate to have been guided away from activities that could have resulted in no small amount of harm. Listen to what the universe is trying to tell you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you need to kiss and make up with someone you have been on poor terms with in recent weeks then reach out to them today and don’t impose any conditions on your being friends again. The past is over and done with. It’s time to move on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Let those you have feelings for know how much you care for them today. The longer you leave it the harder it will be to get them to believe that you love them and appreciate all the things they have done for you, so tell them right now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you fall out with a senior colleague or someone in a position of authority today the consequences could be far-reaching, so do everything in your power to stay on good terms and certainly don’t get dragged into meaningless arguments.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be a lot more relaxed about life at the moment, and that’s good, but don’t get so relaxed that you cannot be bothered to take advantage of a new opportunity. It won’t be there in front of you for long, so seize it right now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want to get away from your everyday environment for a while that’s great, but make sure you explain to friends and loved ones that it’s only a short-term itch that needs to be scratched and you will be back very soon. They’ll accept that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone new is about to come into your life but if you are smart you won’t allow yourself to get too close to them too soon. The planets indicate this is the kind of relationship that must be allowed to simmer slowly before coming to the boil.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t try too hard and don’t be too aggressive today. As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you sometimes come on a bit too strong for some people, so recognize that fact and tone down your act a little, at least for the time being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The people you deal with over the next 24 hours, both in your private life and at work, will respond best to charm, so tell them what they want to hear and then suggest, gently, what it is you require of them. They’ll do it willingly, just for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be a clash of wills today and if there is you will need to tread a fine line between sticking up for your rights and allowing others to enjoy equal rights without damaging your needs and desires. Luckily, you’re good at walking tightropes!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means say sorry to someone you offended recently but don’t give them the impression they are entitled to some kind of compensation. If a sorry isn’t enough for them then maybe you should end the relationship and go your own way.

