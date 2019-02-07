Your daily horoscope: February 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to see everything in terms of dollars and cents over the coming 12 months. Yes, of course, what you own and earn is important but they are worth next to nothing compared to the love you give out and the love you get back in return.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What are you so worried about? You should be having the time of your life. The sun in the friendship area of your chart at this time of year encourages you to get out into the world and make new friends, the kind who can make you smile.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to come on too strong today, especially on the work front where you could easily fall out with someone in a position of authority. If you are having trouble getting along with them try working out why. There has to be a simple reason.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in a hugely positive frame of mind at the moment and long may it continue. The important thing is that you keep busy and keep telling yourself that no matter how many little things go wrong the big things will always go right for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point getting involved in a war of words because the planets warn this is a battle that neither side can win. Also, avoid digging around in a friend’s personal affairs. You may discover something you did not want to discover!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t give up on a relationship just because it is going through a bumpy patch. If you can get through to the weekend without scratching each other’s eyes out there is every chance you can patch things up permanently – and yes, it is worth it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t have to change your methods and routines just because someone you live or work with expects it of you. What right have they got to make such demands? None whatsoever, so ignore them and carry on the same as before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Moderation is essential in everything today but especially when it comes to enjoying yourself. The sun in Aquarius at this time of year makes you believe you can do as you please but there are always limits – yes, even for a Libra!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone in a position of authority is very much on your side at the moment and if you are smart you will make use of their support to move up on the work front. You don’t have to flatter them – they prize you for your decisive nature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to worry too much about situations over which you have no control. Some things are worth getting worked up about and some things are not and the planets indicate this is very much one of the latter. Lighten up Sag, it’s life!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most materialistic area of your chart suggests you may get lucky where money is concerned. Even if you don’t you won’t be so worried about where your next dollar is going to come from. You’ll survive, and thrive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to keep your feelings under wraps but that’s probably no bad thing. Others will respond more positively if you let them know what is going on in both your head and your heart – and the latter is of most importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whether or not you enjoy the tasks you are called on to complete today depends entirely on your attitude. If you think they are going to be boring they will be boring; if you think they are going to be fun they will be fun. Over to you.

