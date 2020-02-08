Your daily horoscope: February 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some serious changes will have to be made over the coming 12 months, not least on the money front where you need to make sure that what comes in exceeds what goes out. A bit of belt-tightening will do you good – and lead to more money-making opportunities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This weekend’s full moon will make certain people a bit more touchy than usual, so be careful what you say or you may spark them off. If you are the kind of Aries who speaks from the heart the results could be interesting to say the least!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could hear something you don’t much appreciate this weekend, but try not to react without thinking. It is simply not worth getting involved in an argument about something so trivial – and, yes, it is trivial, even though it may annoy you a lot.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

For one reason or another even quite minor disputes could get out of hand over the next 48 hours, especially if you are the sort of Gemini who enjoys arguing the toss with people you don’t like. Be careful how you react to provocation, real or imagined.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your assumptions about why certain things have been happening will be challenged today and you may have to admit that you got the wrong end of the stick. Don’t be afraid to change your point of view – it doesn’t mean that your entire worldview is wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Tomorrow’s full moon in your sign means you are at the midway point of your solar year. Take stock of how far you have come over the past six months and don’t be hard on yourself if you need to do more: there’s still time to get it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new challenge will come your way over the next few days and while to begin with you might feel a bit out of your depth you will find that you soon get to grips with what is expected of you. Few signs learn quicker than Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t get far by making threats or warning people what the consequences might be if they don’t take your advice. The only way to make good things happen is to make them happen yourself. You don’t need friends, you just need self-belief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid all kinds of wishful thinking today, especially the sort that encourages you to believe not only that the impossible can be made to happen but that it can be made to happen straight away. Keep your feet on the ground and your head out of the clouds.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are spending too much time and energy on issues that are of no importance, at least not to you personally. Stand back from your current obligations and ask yourself if you really need to be so deeply involved. In fact, do you need to be involved at all?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem to you that now you have made a decision you won’t need to go back to it, but the planets suggest otherwise. The approaching full moon means that nothing is set in stone at the moment, not even agreements that have your signature on them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to focus on what you have in common with other people, rather than on what divides you. If you look for connections over the next 48 hours you will surely find them – but if you look for differences you will find them too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have no choice but to face up to a situation that has spiralled out of control. The reason it has reached this stage is because you refused to acknowledge that other people have needs and desires as well, and they sometimes clash with your own.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com