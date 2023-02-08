Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Family and financial matters will be under excellent stars over the coming 12 months, so decide what objectives you most want to reach, both at home and in the world at large, then go after them with every ounce of energy and enthusiasm you possess.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time listening to the so-called experts today, listen instead to what your heart is telling you. It may not sound logical but if you follow it faithfully you will find in the long-term it guides you in exactly the right direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do whatever it takes to make yourself heard today. You don’t have to shout but you do have to insist that friends and family members alike listen to your message, because if they don’t they could find themselves out of favor very soon!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to have a guilty conscience about something, but the planets suggest you have no reason to be ashamed by what you have done. On the contrary, you were 100 per cent right to follow your desires, so there is absolutely no need to apologize.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much going for you and so much to look forward to but still you doubt yourself. If it’s because you don’t know how you are going to finance what you hope to accomplish, don’t worry – the universe will take care of your needs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can, if you wish, show your rivals how tough you can be today but it’s really not necessary. They know you well enough to be aware that when you say something you not only mean it but will be ruthless in making it happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the chance to air your point of view today and you must take advantage of it. Partnerships in general and relationships in particular will go well for you now if you are open and honest about what you think and how you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is a danger today you might believe you have to act now, immediately, this very moment, but that’s actually the opposite of what you should be doing. Slow down and take each task as it comes. You have all the time in the world to shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partners, colleagues and loved ones will be running here, there and everywhere today but you are smart enough to know you can just sit back and let life come to you. You don’t have to be on the go every minute of every day to be a success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The reason a certain individual is talking so fast is because they don’t want you to stop and think long enough to realize they are trying to cheat you. If your sixth sense is telling you they cannot be trusted – and it should be – you must listen to it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be pleasantly surprised today by new information that helps you make sense of the world. Don’t reject it just because it’s a bit “way out”. You may be one of the more rational members of the zodiac but you know truth when you see it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Pay attention to what your heart tells you today because you will only be able to work out what is going on if you listen to the voice that comes from within. The more others try to bombard you with “facts” the more you must trust your own judgement.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must put the talents you were born with to better use in the days and weeks to come. Under no circumstances listen to those who try to tell you that what you are doing is misguided, because they’re wrong. You know what needs to be done.

