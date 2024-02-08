Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Resist the urge to force through changes that loved ones could find difficult to cope with. The message of the stars on your birthday is that you will need their support this year, so keep them onside by showing you are aware of their anxieties.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how many times you may have clashed with someone in the past you can and you must do your utmost to get along with them now. The opportunity to improve your relationship won’t last forever, so extend a hand in genuine friendship.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are closer to success than you appear to realize, so keep working hard and keep believing that the breakthrough you seek will arrive soon. Your ultimate goal may still seem to be along way off but you are moving toward it at considerable speed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence will get a boost from the approaching new moon. Having wasted so much time lamenting past failures you will now be focused only on future successes, the first of which is already heading your way. Strive to maintain a positive outlook.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new moon in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means you will be looking inside yourself over the next few days and working out how you can improve both mentally and emotionally. Get your head and your heart working together again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because tomorrow’s new moon takes place in your opposite sign you won’t find it too hard to see things from a loved one’s point of view. That in turn will make it easier to work out what needs to be done next. Make it something that benefits you both.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to stop thinking about a new project and get started on it. It has been stuck at the planning stage long enough, now you must take steps to get it moving ahead, and once it is moving you must not allow it to slow down or stop.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The new moon in your fellow air sign of Aquarius will present you with at least one and maybe several opportunities to express yourself creatively over the next few days. You have been far too serious of late, so do something now that you really enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t take what happens today too seriously. Both at home and at work some of your loved ones and colleagues may get overly enthusiastic about what they are doing but neither their words nor their actions can do you any harm, so let them get on with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you have tried to get your message across in recent weeks the more your communication skills seem to have deserted you, but that frustrating phase is now at an end. If you have got something important to say then speak up loud and clear right now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your enthusiasm for a deal of some kind has been faltering of late but tomorrow’s new moon will give it a boost and soon you will be enjoying it, and making money from it, once again. Stay alert and look for new deals as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your sign reaches a peak over the next few days, so decide what it is you want to achieve and go after it with every ounce of energy you possess. Whatever occurred in the past must be left in the past. Only the future matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you are showing signs of fatigue, so slow down and give your physical, mental and emotional batteries a chance to recover. Then, when the sun enters your sign on the 19th, you will be ready to wow the world again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com