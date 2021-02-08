 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: February 8

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How clear are your thoughts? You may think you know what it is you want from life but your birthday chart warns you could be fooling yourself. It’s time to get back to basics and focus only on those goals that are important to you personally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you learn as the new week begins could be unsettling but only because you have been a bit too fixed in your opinions. Try not to be so set in your ways Aries. Be ready to change your viewpoint if the evidence warrants it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Talk tough by all means but make sure you can back up your claims with facts and figures. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you can make a big impression on employers and other important people, but you must stick to the truth.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that someone has taken a shine to you and will do what they can to help you reach your goals and objectives. But are all those objectives going to be good for you? Make sure you know how much you will be expected to pay.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t believe everything you hear over the next 24 hours, because while communications planet Mercury is going through one of its retrograde phases there could be some deception at work. That applies doubly to anything to do with money, property and possessions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more someone tries to maneuver you into taking a certain course of action the more suspicious you should be. The planets warn they will probably get out of the situation a lot more than you do, and maybe some of it will be at your expense.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have no choice but to knuckle down and finish what you started around the turn of the year. The fact that it has taken you this long and you are still nowhere close to completing it means you are dragging things out unnecessarily. Get it done!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be inspired to start something new around the time of Thursday’s new moon but other influences warn you must not commit yourself just yet. There could be other options open to you that you are not yet aware of, so give it time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more demands friends and relatives make of you today the more you must ask yourself if doing these things for them is going to benefit you. If the answer is “No” then be tough and refuse to play their games. Your needs come first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your powers of persuasion are not to be sniffed at but one particular person will refuse to do what you ask of them today, not even if they benefit from it. There is no point getting angry – just cut them loose and let them make their own mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will receive some good news about your money situation today but you must not treat it as an invitation to set off on another spending spree. The more cash you can keep in your pocket now the more options you will have later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The next two or three days could be extremely busy for you as you strive to set the agenda and get friends and family and colleagues to follow your lead. Don’t be upset if not everyone wants to play ball – freedom of choice is everyone’s right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you avoid wishful thinking, because if you let your dreams and fantasies lead you then disappointment is likely. In fact, you will do better over the next few days if you think less and feel more.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

