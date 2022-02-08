Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday will bring out the risk-taking side of your nature but you must be smart about when and where and how you use it. Don’t just strive for your own enrichment either – help those who are not as ambitious as you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Employers and other important people may seem overly critical today but there is a reason why they are singling you out for so much attention. It’s because they believe you are capable of much, much more – and if you are honest you will admit they are right.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to stretch yourself a bit more on an intellectual level. It’s easy to get into a comfortable routine and drift along without a care in the world but for someone of your talents that’s a bit of a waste. Push yourself harder today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s not possible to look inside other people’s heads and see what they are thinking (and that’s just as well) but you can make some educated guesses about what’s going on in their minds if you keep an eye on their body language. They won’t fool a Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Romance is very much in the air at the moment and today’s Mars-Uranus link could see you attracted to someone who is exciting but also a little bit scary. Maybe it’s you who is being too conservative in your thinking. True love is worth every risk.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have muddled your way through certain situations of late and because nothing bad happened you may be tempted to carry on as before. Don’t. You are about to be confronted with an issue that demands a serious response, so don’t try to fake it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many people tell you that a certain course of action is not a good idea you’ll take it anyway, simply because you are in one of your contrary moods. The good news is you will almost certainly finish the game ahead of your rivals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be having second thoughts about a family or financial issue but the planets warn it is far too late to change your mind. All you can do is stick with what you signed up for and see it through to the end. You’ll be fine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be hugely outspoken over the next 24 hours and anyone who thinks they have what it takes to defeat you verbally will learn the hard way that Scorpio is not the sort to back down. They’ll think twice about taking you on again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others will take advantage of you on the work front if they think they can get away with it, so let them know at the earliest opportunity that you are in no mood to roll over and play dead. You don’t just bark, you bite as well!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Any doubts you had about what you are doing will be swept away by today’s Mars-Uranus link-up. Creatively, this is the perfect time to show you have what it takes not only to come up with great ideas but to make them work too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A few weeks from now you will look back and realize what a steep learning curve you have been on of late. The efforts you’ve put in, both at home and at work, will bring huge rewards. Don’t let anyone tell you they are undeserved.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be tempting to threaten someone who has been giving you a hard time with all sorts of punishments but you’ll be wasting your time. You are far too nice to do anything nasty and they know that as well as you do. Avoid them instead.

