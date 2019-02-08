Your daily horoscope: February 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday promises so many good things for the coming year. Most of those good things will be related to friendships and group activities. Get involved Aquarius – make the world a better place through what you do in it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to be a bit more accepting of other people’s beliefs and opinions. If you show that you support a friend or family member’s need to be different they will repay you in ways that make life more interesting for you as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to overcome your fear of the unknown and do something that you have never been brave enough to do before. If someone suggests you go some place new or do something different don’t say “no”. Take the plunge – you’ll enjoy it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something that takes your mind off your worries, minor though most of them are. If you can’t think what that something should be let friends and relatives and loved ones choose what you are going to do together – and do it with passion.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you live or work with will ask for help today and being the generous and kind-hearted person you are there is no way you will refuse them. But don’t forget they now owe you a favour – one which you may need to call in soon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s Mars-Mercury link means that your mind will work fast and your tongue will work even faster. Anyone of a sensitive disposition had best stay out of your way over the next 24 hours. You’ll call it as you see it and you’ll call it loud!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why are you worrying so much? Why are you tormenting yourself with needless fears and anxieties? Something will happen over the next 24 hours that makes you realize how unnecessary it is to get worked up about petty issues – which is what most issues are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you must criticize someone today try to do it in a way that does not damage their self-confidence. Not everyone can be as quick on the uptake as you, so make allowances for lesser mortals – they have their place in the scheme of things too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you apply your mind to a puzzle that has been annoying you for ages you will solve it with ease. No doubt you will kick yourself mentally when you realize how simple it was but not even your powerful intellect can work it out every time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you desire will be handed to you on a plate today, thanks to the sun’s link with your ruling planer Jupiter. Don’t waste time pondering whether you deserve this good fortune, just make use of it and enjoy it. That’s what it’s there for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friend will give you some first-rate advice today and you would be a fool not to take it. Don’t think that because you were not the one to come up with the idea that it somehow reflects badly on you. There is always more to learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your instincts tell you this is not a good time to exert yourself, so listen to them and take things easy over the next 24 hours. This is one of those occasions when you will accomplish more by watching the world than by getting involved with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how carefully you have drawn up your schedule something will happen that disrupts your plans. Don’t allow yourself to get angry about it because the universe has actually done you a favour. You’ll accomplish more today if you don’t plan ahead.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com