Your daily horoscope: February 9

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be too keen to take on new responsibilities over the next few months because you are doing more than enough as it is. Life can be many things but first and foremost it should be fun, so be kind to yourself and strive to be kind to others too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

According to the planets you may have overlooked something of major importance but the good news is a friend will point out your mistake before it goes too far. Don’t take your frustration out on the messenger Aries – they’re doing you a favour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you will get the chance to impress some very important people, the kind of people who can help you move up in the world. But don’t try too hard – the universe will do most of the work for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not agree with what someone has to tell you today but if you are smart you will listen anyway, because although what they have to say may sound far-fetched it contains something you need to know. Find out what that something is.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point trying to force people to do things they don’t want to do, even if you believe it is for their benefit. Give whatever advice you think is necessary today, then stand back and let partners and loved ones make their own decisions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to take criticism lying down and what someone says about you today will annoy you intensely. But if you calm down and think about it you will have to admit they’ve got a point. Even a Leo can learn from other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Despite what you may think to the contrary no one is out to get you. Push those fears to the back of your mind and focus on what needs to be done. You are at your best when you are mentally busy, so immerse yourself in details.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Differences of opinion, both a home and at work, are inevitable but you must not allow them to deflect you from your long-term goals. Librans can be rather sensitive to criticism at times but what others say about you today won’t faze you in the slightest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may annoy you that you have to put up with someone who enjoys making life difficult for you, and for themselves, with their overly negative attitude, but nothing you say is going to change that, so stay calm and don’t let them get to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are several routes open to you now and it does not matter to the universe which one you choose. What does matter though is that once you have made a choice you must stick with it. Sagittarians have more staying power than most people imagine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The best place for your money is in your pocket. Some people may try to convince you that they can double or triple your cash if you throw in your lot with them but don’t risk it. This is one of those times when it pays to be cautious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign makes you more assertive than usual but that won’t be enough to get what it is you desire. Co-operation is key as well and if you turn on the charm there will be no end of willing hands reaching out to help you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are not 100 per cent convinced that you are moving in the right direction then stop immediately and reassess your position. It’s quite possible that even a minor adjustment could make a major difference to whether or not your efforts will be a success.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

