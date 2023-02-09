Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you get out of life over the coming year will depend on what you choose to put in, but the really good news is that for each unit of effort you send out into the world you will get back ten times as much by way of reward.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Travel is very much on the cards at the moment and even if you don’t wander outside the neighbourhood you will still have some interesting encounters. Meeting new people will also open your eyes to new possibilities and that’s always a good thing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have started a number of new projects of late but how many of them are you truly committed to? The message of the stars today is that you must not waste your time and energy on objectives that will never really inspire you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s journey through the sympathetic sign of Aquarius will help you make a success of whatever you turn your hand to but for best results you must focus on what truly excites you. You’re not a boring person so steer clear of boring ambitions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t let your imagination get the better of you over the next 24 hours. It’s okay to indulge in fairytales and fantasies but if you let them take over your thinking completely the results could be grim. Get your head out of the clouds!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Take life as it comes today and don’t worry if you don’t seem to get much serious work done. The planets indicate you will enjoy yourself more if you leave plenty of time for social activities. Friendships matter more than your career at the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be remarkably assertive where matters related to your work are concerned but take care you don’t go too far and give others the impression you value only your own ideas and your own ambitions. Success is a team sport or it is nothing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is still one of the most inspirational times of the year for you, so strive to be the best at what you do and, if what you are doing no longer thrills you, be brave and do something else. Change is good for you, so don’t fear it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Fears and anxieties you thought had been put behind you for good are likely to return over the next 24 hours, so be ready for them and don’t let them drag you down like they did before. You always have the power to accept or reject them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Relationships are central to what you are trying to do at the moment, so make sure other people – loved ones, friends and work colleagues – are included in your plans. The planets suggest they will be a help rather than a hindrance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The influence of Mars in the area of your chart that governs your working environment will make it easy for you to get things done between now and the weekend. Be careful, though, that you don’t push yourself too hard physically. Know your limits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both the sun and Mars moving in your favour you are now at your most creative and dynamic. It may not be true that all things are possible but something you never imagined you could accomplish is now very much within your grasp.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will see where you have been going wrong today and will kick yourself for making such a foolish mistake. Don’t worry about it for more than a minute though because what comes next is of far more importance – and this time you’ll get it right.

