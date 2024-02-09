Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday will inspire you to go above and beyond your limits and accomplish what your detractors say cannot be done. Even your biggest rivals will be forced to concede that you are now in a class of your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Turn on the charm today and get others to back you in whatever tasks you are currently working on. A new moon in the communications area of your chart means you will find just the right words to win others round to your way of thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your status and reputation are highlighted by today’s new moon, so don’t lurk in the shadows, get out there and show the world what you can do. If you believe in yourself and if you act on that belief there is nothing you cannot accomplish.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your winning streak just goes on and on and what happens over the next 24 hours will confirm that the universe is very much on your side. The tide will turn eventually of course but for now you must make the most of this run of good fortune.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anything of a financial nature is under excellent stars at the moment and there could be some incredible bargains to be had today and over the weekend. Don’t cash in your profits too early though – think and plan long-term and build for the future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to adapt to other people’s needs and desires today but it should not be too much of a burden. In fact, the more you help friends and loved ones reach their goals the more likely it is the universe will reward you as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Get stuck into your workload today and don’t stop until there is not a single thing left in your In-tray. It seems you are in one of those moods when mundane tasks don’t bother you in the slightest, in fact you rather enjoy the slog of repetition.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been remarkably bold of late and today’s new moon will push that to an ever higher level. Don’t listen to what other people say can and cannot be done, listen to your own inner voice and recognize that for you there are no limits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A relationship issue will come to a head over the next 24 hours but that’s good in that you will be able to resolve it once and for all. Instead of ignoring the situation, as you have been doing, tackle it head-on and then move on together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be on the go constantly today but you must make sure that what you are working on is primarily for your own benefit. Also, if you get all your chores out of the way now you will be free to enjoy yourself socially over the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure friends and relatives know what it is you desire. If you are clear about your requirements they will go out of their way to meet them, even at their own expense. They are in a giving mood and it would be rude of you not to accept.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s new moon in your sign makes this a time of huge potential, so whatever dreams may be dancing through your mind now is the time to get serious about them. You are capable of anything and everything now, so push ahead and defy the odds.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you do for other people today the more the universe will do for you later on. There are a number of huge opportunities coming your way and they will arrive quicker if you can show that you care for other people’s needs as much as your own.

