Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Neptune on your birthday is such that you may need to reconsider some of your viewpoints and opinions. You also need to find ways to be less cynical about what goes on in the world. Change works best when it comes with a smile.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can do no wrong in the eyes of the people who love you and if you are smart you will go out of your way to return their affection. Let them know you will always be there for them, as they have always been there for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Moderation is a must. The planets warn that in your haste to make a name for yourself you could go too far, make a silly mistake and actually damage your reputation rather than improve it. Steer clear of people who encourage you to take risks.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet while on the move today will make a big impression on you and it is quite likely that romantic feelings will be involved. But do they feel the same way about you? That’s the first thing you need to find out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If it cheers you up then by all means splash some cash on a luxury item that brings a smile to your face. It’s only money after all and if you spend too much now you can easily cover the cost by making more of the stuff later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not be too easygoing and let people you work and do business with get away with things they really don’t deserve. Be especially careful with your cash over the next 24 hours – a lot of people will want to help you to spend it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means assist a friend in need today but make sure they deserve your help and are not just pretending to be down on their luck. You may possess enough energy for two but that does not mean you are obliged to do everything for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid confrontation at all costs today. Even if it means backing down in a situation in which you are the good guy it’s still the right move to make. There’s no percentage in fighting battles that, even if you win, will cost more than you can afford.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone in a position of authority treats you like their best friend forever today don’t get suspicious and think they are setting you up for a fall. A more likely explanation is they feel awed by your ability and want to keep you on their side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This should be a productive time for you but don’t push yourself too hard. Lady Luck will smile on you whether or not you make much of an effort, so do something creative and don’t worry about the final result – it’s sure to be amazing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t always adapt as well as you should to changing circumstances but lately you have been eager to embrace the future and that’s good. You will get another opportunity to move with the times over the next 24 hours, leaving your rivals miles behind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you are the kind of Aquarius who rarely shows your feelings you must make an effort to be affectionate today. Loved ones and relatives will respond better if they think you care for them as much as they care for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Avoid wishful thinking. Fantasies can be a lot of fun but the danger now is that you will spend too much time in the made-up world of your head and not enough time in the real world. Enjoy the many amazing challenges life brings your way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com