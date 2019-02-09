Your daily horoscope: February 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your insight into the way the world works will enable you to find solutions to issues that most other people struggle with. Clear your mind of distracting thoughts and let the part of you that knows all the answers come to the fore.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind will be active this weekend and some of your ideas will be so stunningly outrageous that the shock value alone could make them work. Don’t let anyone tell you that you must limit your thoughts – all things are possible if you believe.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone needs your help, but for some reason they feel unable to approach you directly. Make it easy for them by letting them know that you are on their case and will do what you can to assist them. They’ll love you for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The key to getting the right answers is usually to ask the right questions, and with your ruling planet Mercury linked to genius planet Uranus today those type of questions will come easily to you. Some of the answers may surprise you though.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No amount of wishful thinking is going to change your life for the better. The only thing that can get you from where you are now to where you most want to be is your own drive and determination. And, of course, you’ll need a plan.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Open your mind to new possibilities and don’t reject ideas just because no one has come up with them before. Being the first to think in a particular way gives you an enormous advantage, one that could very easily make you a fortune.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are going to need help this weekend but because you don’t want to be in anyone’s debt you may be reluctant to ask for it. That’s the wrong way to look at the situation. Many people already owe you, so now it’s your turn to collect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have no end of opinions, and no doubt most of them are right on the money, but try to remember that other people are entitled to their viewpoints as well. Speak up when you get the chance but don’t neglect to listen too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn you need to be careful when dealing with both finances and affairs of the heart. You may not want to believe that someone you have feelings for is trying to cheat you but it’s a possibility you need to seriously consider.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you don’t always get along with will be nice to you today and, to say the least, you will be suspicious. According to the planets you are right to have your doubts because it’s unlikely they have your interests at heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You want excitement and you don’t care how you get it. Just be careful you don’t go too far and fall in with people who could lead you astray. You may be acting wild at the moment but deep down you are still quite traditional.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t let wishful thinking spoil what should be a wonderful day. You have so much going for you now that you don’t need to waste time on vague dreams. Decide what your No. 1 aim is going to be and got for it with everything you’ve got.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Life is too short to waste time on petty squabbles, so put a domestic feud of some kind behind you and move on. If others see that you want to get things back to how they were before they will help you, because they want that too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com