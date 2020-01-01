Your daily horoscope: January 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing you can do over the coming months is to remind yourself constantly how much you are worth, not just in a financial sense but in an emotional and spiritual sense too. It’s your heart that matters, not how much money you have.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A new year begins and with it will come wonderful new opportunities. Put 2019 firmly behind you and set yourself targets for 2020 that stretch you and challenge you to make use of talents you have kept hidden too long. A new year and a great year!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do you speak up and call it as you see it, which might hurt a friend’s feelings, or do you sugarcoat what you tell them so the new year does not begin on a sour note? Only you can decide Taurus, but you do need to decide quickly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to make an important decision about a money or property matter and you need to make it right now. Even if your head is still thumping from the new year celebrations you must get your brain in gear and sort it out today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn that you may have overlooked a small but vital piece of information. If you can’t work out what it is then get assistance from someone who has a better perspective on the situation than you do. It will be obvious once it is pointed out.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make a special effort to be nice to everyone today – and, yes, everyone means everyone, not just the people you like. Not only will it get the new year off to a fine start but it may also reveal a business opportunity you would otherwise have missed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You want to be popular, of course, but sometimes you have no choice but to say things and do things that you know won’t go down well with certain individuals. Just because it’s a new year does not mean you can abandon common sense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may feel as if you have lost your way of late but in a matter of weeks, maybe just days, you will be back on track and looking forward to making 2020 one of the best years ever. Surround yourself with friends today – they make life special.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t be offended if someone you have worked with in the past does not want to work with you now. There is nothing personal about it, it’s just that they are determined to complete a task on their own and know that you will take charge!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point getting angry with people who, for whatever reason, rub you the wrong way. It takes all sorts to make such an interesting world, including those whose personalities clash with our own. Start the year with a smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new year may be the time for resolutions but the planets suggest you would be wise to wait a few more days before deciding what your priorities for the next 12 months are going to be. It could be that 2019 has one last sting in the tail!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more friends, family and work colleagues try to get you to open up about your plans for 2020 the more you should keep them to yourself. If you give too much away now it won’t be such a surprise later when you make your big move.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are not feeling up to starting the year with the kind of loud and party-loving people you had more than enough of last night then make your excuses and go off by yourself. Give both your head and your heart time to recover.

