HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The success you have been searching for is closer than you think and if you reach out to people who have the power to make things happen this could be the year you’ve been waiting for. Believe in yourself but don’t rely entirely on your own judgment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be swayed much by money and material possessions but you will need to pay attention to what you own and earn during the early part of 2024. Keep an eye on your cash-flow situation because there is only so much you can afford to lose.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you enjoy what you are working on then you will inevitably do it well, but the planets warn if you are bored by everyday tasks your standards may slip below 100 per cent and that won’t do at all. Maybe it’s time to think about changing your job.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be eager to show the world what you can do but if you are smart you will wait until your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase tomorrow before making your move. Better still, wait until the end of the week. There’s no rush.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in one of those moods when you hear what you want to hear and see what you want to see while ignoring everything else. Hopefully that mood will pass soon because you will need to act quickly and decisively as 2024 gets underway.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars as the new year begins is that the more time you spend thinking and planning now the more successful you will be later on when opportunities to prove yourself start coming your way. Take a more long-term view of your ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Venus, planet of love, at odds with Saturn which is in the partnership area of your chart you would be wise to tread carefully when dealing with people whose egos are easily bruised. Not everyone is as candid as you, so make allowances for more sensitive souls.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can at times be a bit too self-controlled for your own good and that could be a problem now as Venus, your ruler, squares up to Saturn. If someone hurts your feelings today you must let them know about it – it’s unlikely they are being deliberately rude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you open up to those around you the more chances you will get to impress the kind of people who can help your star rise. Communication is a must as the new year begins, especially when dealing with employers and senior colleagues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a tendency to make promises you then find difficult to keep and the planets warn if you do that now you could face a backlash later in the month from someone you’ve let down. As you’re not in their debt why make promises at all?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think you have a duty to point out to a friend where they have been going wrong but do you really? The message of the stars as the new year begins is that you would be wise to keep your opinions to yourself, at least for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may look calm on the outside but on the inside your feelings have been swinging from one extreme to the other. Things should start to settle down when Mercury ends its retrograde phase tomorrow. In the meantime, act serene even if you don’t feel it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Saturn in your sign links with values planet Venus today, so you need to be on your guard when dealing with people whose outlook on life is at odds with your own. Don’t let them talk you into supporting causes you know, deep down, are not right for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com