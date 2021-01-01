 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: January 1

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday will make it easier for you to see beneath the surface of things so you can work out what is really going on. You may possess a logical mind but you must also learn to trust your intuition – it won’t let you down.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Over the next few days you should look back at the year now ended and try to recognize how far you have come and how much you have managed to learn. It may not have been wine and roses every day but you are certainly a better person.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can turn any situation to your advantage now – all it takes is a willingness to engage with other people rather than avoid them. You should be able to guess what friends and colleagues are thinking and what their motives may be. Use that to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t spend too much time on work today because there are so many fun things you could be doing instead. Remember, the way you choose to start the new year will to a large extent determine what kind of year you can expect. Expect it to be joyous.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn if you don’t tell the absolute truth today you will regret it later on when your evasive way with words becomes known and you are called to account. A lie is still a lie, even when you believe it is made for a good reason.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

So you made some kind of mistake. So what? Even a Leo gets things wrong occasionally and the important thing is not that you made an error but that you found ways to learn from it. Next time you won’t get it wrong so easily, will you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be striving harder than ever but getting no closer to your goal, which is immensely frustrating. Make it your first priority in 2021 to find ways to trim your workload so you can enjoy more time with your family and friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop trying to make sense of something that clearly makes no sense at all. Just let it work itself out and trust that you won’t be out of pocket as a result. You don’t need an explanation for everything that happens, you just need to stop worrying.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The consequences of something you did a month or two ago will catch up with you today, but there is no reason to worry about it. If it’s something bad, something good will come of it. If it’s something good, it will be very good indeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new year with new ambitions, and maybe even a new you. No matter how bad 2020 was you have every reason to believe that 2021 will be an absolute stunner. A confident attitude can help make that happen, and confidence is what you are good at.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who tries to tell you what to do or who to support must be dealt with swiftly and decisively. Tell them to mind their own business and say it in such a way that they have no doubt you are serious. Don’t worry about hurting their ego.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you need to keep in mind today is that you are the one who is in control of your destiny. If what is currently going on in your life is not to your liking then it’s up to you to change it – or walk away and leave it behind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you working your way towards an overall goal? Or are you drifting through life with no real objective? If it’s the latter then you need to think about where you would like to be by this time next year. And then you need to start making it happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

