Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your sign has a reputation for caution but with changes planet Uranus so strong on your birthday that is likely to change very quickly this year. Follow your instincts both in your private life and your career. The inner you knows which way to go.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A new moon right at the start of the year means there will be major upheavals on the work front as 2022 begins – but that’s good news for you. While your rivals are sleeping off the excesses of the festive season you will be making your move.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t try to hide your opinions this weekend, speak up loud and proud and make sure everyone knows where you are coming from. Some of your views may be unpopular but you could also be surprised how much support you get.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point blaming other people for what is going on in your world – it’s a waste of both time and energy. Instead of pointing the finger at them, point your razor-sharp mind inward and use the insights you come up with to start making changes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A relationship that begins over the next 48 hours could develop into something much deeper than you expected. You are so much on the same level mentally, emotionally and even spiritually that your feelings for each other will grow at lightning speed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have pushed yourself to the limit in recent weeks, and achieved a great deal, but now you must ease off a bit and give your mind and body time to recover. Start the new year at a pace you will be able to continue throughout 2022.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence is sky-high at the moment and what happens this weekend will convince you that now is the time to push ahead with your creative ambitions. Everything is in place at last and all you need to succeed is total self-belief.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The new moon will bring a domestic disagreement to a head and make it clear how it can be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. New beginnings are possible at any time but on the first day of the year they have added power. Make that fact work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times this weekend when you find it hard not to get impatient with people who move slower than you do both physically and mentally. There is no point getting angry as that won’t change a thing – just do what you have to do, alone if needs be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life has been easy of late but that will change early in the new year when challenges at home and at work force you to up your game and get to grips with some serious issues. Don’t waste your time on trivial matters or trivial people this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Not only is there a new moon in your sign this weekend but the sun links nicely with changes planet Uranus as well, so expect the unexpected and expect it to be fun. It’s the turn of the year and it’s your time of year too, so be amazing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A personal issue of some kind needs to be dealt with immediately, because if you let it fester any longer it may get to the point where you are no longer in a position to influence the outcome. You know what needs to be done, so do it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If something strikes you as unjust this weekend then make it your business to do something about it. Clearly someone needs to make a stand for what is right and decent and as others seem reluctant to get involved you must step in and set matters right.

