Your daily horoscope: January 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Domestic issues will demand your time and attention over the coming 12 months and even if you are the kind of Capricorn who prioritizes career over family you really must get loved ones on your side. You will undoubtedly need their help to succeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The new year starts with Mars, your ruling planet, moving into your own sign, where it remains until the middle of next month. Don’t worry about what you were unable to finish – your priority now is to start something new and exciting.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Promise yourself as the new year begins that you won’t get angry with people who rub you the wrong way. Even more importantly, promise that you won’t get angry with yourself if you fail to live up to that promise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Chances are you will get exactly what you want during the first few days of the year. The only problem is that what you want may be what other people don’t want you to have. So what? Take it anyway – they can’t stop you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate that 2019 is going to be the year when the position you occupy in the world changes for the better. Set your sights high, on the career front especially, then be ready to go higher still. For you Cancer, there are no limits!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something creative today, something that enables you to get rid of all that excess energy that has been building up. This is also a great time to plan your next vacation, even if you can’t take it until later in the year. Go somewhere exotic.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Too often of late you have argued with friends and family for no good reason and that is something you need to deal with. Where joint activities are concerned either make allowances for other people’s inadequacies or resolve to go it alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

How you react to people on the first day of the year will to a large extent determine how well your relationships develop in the first half of 2019. Always look for compromise solutions, even when you are convinced that your way is best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have no reason to be sad about what has gone out of your life because something even better is on its way to you now. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and start doing the things that will make you happy. Your destiny is in your own hands.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Start something new today, something that inspires you to be better than you have ever been before. A part of you may doubt that you are up to the task but that part must be ignored. There is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone does something that annoys you today don’t just shrug it off or pretend that you don’t really care. What you do today will colour the entire year to come, so be assertive and make sure it’s your voice that gets heard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to make a bit more noise – in fact you need to make a lot more noise. Yes, of course, everyone has opinions but your opinions are more valuable than most in that a lot more thought has gone into them. The world needs your voice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Money matters of one kind or another will be top of your agenda as the new year begins, and with Mars moving into the main financial area of your chart you won’t be all talk and no action. Whatever it takes to get rich – do that only!

