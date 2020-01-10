Your daily horoscope: January 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There won’t be many days in your life when it is clear that you are at a crossroads, but this is one of them. Do you carry on as before or do you make a conscious effort to move up to a higher level mentally, emotionally and spiritually? You know the answer.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Tension in your professional life could easily spill over into your private life today, so promise yourself now that you will remain calm at all times and in all situations. Don’t let your ego get the better of you because it’s you who will come off worst.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are not the kind to accept second best and over the next two or three days you will be ruthless in your ambition and relentless in your pursuit of excellence. Don’t waste your time and energy on people who cannot match your high standards.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have overlooked something important, either in your personal life or in your career, today’s eclipse will bring it to your attention in a way that makes sure you don’t overlook it again. Get your act together and get it fixed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A lunar eclipse in your sign makes it almost certain that you will be at odds with various people today and over the weekend. Even if you are clearly in the wrong your ego won’t allow you to back down. You’ll just have to live with the consequences then.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t be your usual confident self over the next 24 hours but that’s okay. Even a Leo has the occasional down phase, so if you are feeling under the weather emotionally try to stay away from situations that might rub you up the wrong way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As always you will go your own way and do your own thing today, but you won’t be as free to come and go as you please as you might like. The fact is you have responsibilities and people are counting on you to deliver. That comes first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring opportunities but also dangers. You may be eager to start something new but you need to be sure it is the right thing for you. Are you thinking with your head or with your heart?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be able to keep your opinions to yourself today and, of course, there is no reason why you should. Problems will come though if your enthusiasm gets the better of you and you try to force others to agree with what you believe. It won’t work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because today’s lunar eclipse cuts across the financial axis of your chart it’s pretty obvious you will have to make cutbacks and savings. You may even need to sell some of the things you bought in your latest spree, just to make ends meet again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The universe is very much on your side at the moment but today’s eclipse warns that could change if you start to believe that you can never lose. Thankfully, with Mercury in your sign your head is screwed on and you are far too smart to let that happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may feel on top of the world at the moment but the planets warn not to overdo it physically. Even a small slip could have big consequences over the next 24 hours, so tread carefully both at home and at work and use brain power rather than brawn.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think that your latest creative idea is wonderful, and maybe it is, but it’s unlikely that friends and work colleagues will agree with you. Are they being negative for the sake of it? Maybe, but more likely they can see problems which you have ignored.

