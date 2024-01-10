Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The cosmic picture on your birthday is so incredibly good that success is a foregone conclusion. You will, of course, have to put in many of the hard yards yourself, but the effort will come easy to you, as will the many and varied rewards.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must speak up and let people in positions of authority know what you are capable of. The approaching new moon will give you extra clout with those who make the rules and those who are above you on the professional ladder. Use that power wisely.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not everyone will approve of what you choose to do next but that won’t worry you in the slightest. The cosmic outlook is so good now that you must set yourself targets above and beyond what you have accomplished before. You’ll reach them with ease.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be realistic about what you can hope to achieve. Aim high by all means but don’t get carried away and start thinking you can take on the world and win, because the world might have something to say about that. Climb high but watch you don’t slip.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can let others know that you don’t agree with their opinions but you must also accept that they are as entitled to hold those opinions as you are to hold yours. It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that you could even learn something from them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The fact that you are so involved in your work that you don’t have much time for friends and family members could provoke a negative reaction today. Take time out of your busy schedule to let them know you still care, and that you always will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you knuckle down to some serious work over the next two or three days you will achieve things you never thought possible. Don’t limit yourself to the methods and routines that worked in the past – try a more exciting approach for a change.

From romantic prospects to career changes, a horoscope lookahead for 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must focus more on your family life now, even if it means spending less time on your work. A strong domestic foundation is an absolute must, not only for your personal pleasure, but because it will help your career in the long-term as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing now is that you keep your options open and don’t limit yourself to situations you already know how to control. A little more adventure in your life will lead to a lot more success in the weeks, months and years to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must finish what you have started. You may be tempted to throw in the towel on a project that does not seem to be progressing but if you give it more time it will spark into life and bring a great deal of personal and professional satisfaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s link to Uranus, planet of innovation, will make it easy to come up with new solutions to some of your oldest problems, and tomorrow’s new moon in your sign will give you the push you need to make them happen. You’re on a winning streak.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are about to embark on a short but intense period of self-analysis, one that will hopefully lead you to some interesting ideas about what you have been doing of late, and why. There has rarely been a better time to discover what makes you tick.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the things you have taken for granted in the past don’t look so clear-cut any more and while that may be unsettling it is also a good thing in that it will encourage you to explore new possibilities. Life doesn’t stand still and nor should you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com