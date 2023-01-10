Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters and business issues will take up a lot of your time and energy over the coming year but don’t lose sight of the fact that family relationships and friendships are far more important. What use are riches if you have no one to share them with?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are inclined to go out on the town and have a good time today then do so with a clear conscience. You have done a lot of good things for a lot of good people in recent weeks and must now do something pleasurable for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone makes you the proverbial offer you cannot refuse today it will pay you to be a bit suspicious. While surprises planet Uranus is moving retrograde through your sign there is a serious danger you could fall for some kind of con trick.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Avoid getting involved in other people’s quarrels today, because not only will you be unable to resolve them but the warring parties could end up uniting against you. Some people enjoy making a big deal out of minor disputes, so let them get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Cancer is such a sensitive sign you sometimes care too much about what other people think of you and that is something you now need to control. Put on your happy face today and pretend you don’t have a care in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At some point today it will become obvious that you have bitten off more than you can chew and need to row back on your aims. Accept the fact that you are not superhuman after all. You’re special Leo but you’re not that special!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence is sky-high, thanks to the sun’s position in the most dynamic area of your chart, but what are you doing with it? There is still time to create something of lasting value. You know what you want that something to be, so get on with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart is making it hard for you to hide your lack of self-confidence. The best way to tackle your anxieties is to team up with people who share your ambitions. You don’t have to face life’s challenges alone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are told some kind of sob story today try not to take it too seriously. The bigger the tale of woe you hear the more likely it is that someone is trying to trick you. Keep your wits about you and keep your charge cards well hidden.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is so much going on in your world at the moment that you could easily get distracted from your number one aim. A friend who tries to involve you in their latest scheme must be told you don’t have the time to help them. It’s the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to be angry with someone who has let you down and certainly don’t let it prey on your mind. The sun in your sign means you can and you must focus your thoughts in a positive direction. Control your feelings, don’t let them control you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your confidence is at a low ebb today try doing something that makes you feel good about yourself again. It does not have to be anything major, just something that comes easy to you and which you really enjoy. Don’t make life such a struggle.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing today is that you don’t go along with what friends and colleagues are doing just because it’s the path of least resistance. The planets warn if you follow the crowd you could end up some place you don’t want to be.

