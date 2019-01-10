Your daily horoscope: January 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you know what it is you want from life? And do you have a plan that will take you, step by step, from where you are now to where you most want to be? It’s time to get serious about your existence, not once but every single day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There’s this nagging feeling in the back of your mind that you have left something undone, maybe something of major importance. If you can’t think what it is then think about something completely unrelated and let your subconscious work it out for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry too much if you find it hard to get along with someone today – either you or they are going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment, which makes one-to-one relationships a touch more difficult than usual. You’ll both get over it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be a smart move to cut back on social activities over the next 24 to 48 hours. There’s a lot coming up at the weekend and you need to be fresh for what happens then. Even a Gemini needs to conserve their energy once in a while.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not want to cut back on luxuries but you know you have to, if only to stop yourself getting even further in debt. Try a new philosophy of life – try living on as little as you possibly can, at least for the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can come across a bit loud and aggressive at times and the planets warn if you go over the top today it may be weeks before you can get things back to normal with people you love. You don’t have to shout to make yourself heard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something is about to happen that disrupts the way you look at the world and it may even force you to question some of your most deeply-held beliefs. It may not be a comfortable experience but it will do you a lot of good – if you let it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t feel too bad about it if you have to pull out of a social event either today or tomorrow. Yes, it will cause a certain amount of friction with those you’ve let down but your own needs must come first. If they’re smart they’ll understand that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be having second thoughts about something that up until recently was one of the pillars of your existence. According to the planets you don’t need to junk it completely, you just need to make some adjustments. Discover your passion again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have been aiming too high in one or more areas of your life you will have to come down to earth again over the next few days. It’s one thing to have an amazing flight of fancy but quite another to expect it to come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone who has helped you in the past won’t be able to help you now, not because they don’t want to but because they don’t possess what you need. And what is that? Just the confidence to be who you want to be. Only you can get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something in your life appears to be moving in the opposite direction to where you want it to go and you cannot quite work out what you need to do to turn it around. Maybe you’re not meant to. Maybe it’s the right way for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you have fallen behind in your workload you must not push yourself too hard in an effort to catch up. Somehow or other it will all get done in the end – it always does – so stop fretting and do something you enjoy (and it’s not work).

