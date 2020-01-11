Your daily horoscope: January 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Upheavals at home and at work made the latter part 2019 a bit of a horror show, but now things are settling down again. A more relaxed atmosphere generally will encourage you to take a more relaxed attitude to life over the coming 12 months. It should be fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means make a name for yourself, but be aware that if you push too hard and seem too eager you could give employers and senior colleagues the idea that you are getting overly ambitious. Don’t get your wings clipped – fly under the radar.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The harder someone tries to disguise their thoughts, the easier it will be for you to read their mind. What they don’t seem to realize is that they are behaving exactly the same way that you would in their position, which makes it easy for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence may be a bit low at the moment but that’s okay. You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party. Instead, spend some time in your own company and get to grips with the thoughts and feelings that are causing you problems.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more other people promise you this weekend the less you will believe them, and though that might not always be the right attitude to take it is certainly the safest. Act on the assumption that when others open their mouths they are lying.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It seems that the harder you work of late the more you fall behind in what needs to be done. Maybe you are being too hard on yourself. Maybe you are expecting too much. You don’t have to be on top of it all every minute of every day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to fret over little things this weekend because the simple fact is there is nothing you can do to change your current situation, and certainly not by losing yourself in details. Forget the small stuff and do something special with the one you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to deal with partnership problems is to attack them head-on. The more you hang back and try not to make things worse by keeping your distance the more other people will think you no longer care. But you do – no one ever cares more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you say is sure to offend those who want to be offended this weekend, so say it anyway and then say it again, louder than before, so they can see you mean business. Someone has to tell it like it is and that someone is you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you still worrying about a situation that cannot be changed in any significant way? You may think you should have done something about it sooner but even if that is true you cannot do anything about it now, so get over it and move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Every time you make a suggestion of late someone seems to take great delight in knocking it down. So stop making them and just do what you want to do. You don’t need anyone’s help, still less their blessing, so ignore them and follow your star.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even the most optimistic Aquarius may feel that the world is against them at the moment, but you should not worry because it’s not. As Uranus, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase today the light at the end of the tunnel is sure to get bigger and brighter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to prove yourself to other people. There is no reason why you should try to puff yourself up to look more important than you actually are. You have your place in the greater scheme of things like everyone else. Honour that place, and enjoy it.

