HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Think of the new moon on your birthday as a cosmic invitation to reinvent yourself on every level: personal, professional, physical, mental and emotional. Imagine you are an actor and can play any part you desire – then put in an Oscar-winning performance.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s new moon in the career area of your chart means you are determined to move up in the world and now is the time to get serious about it. Make the most of the talents you were born with and prepare yourself for fame and fortune.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because today’s new moon falls in the most adventurous area of your chart you are ready to take on the kind of challenges you might otherwise prefer to avoid. There will be risks, of course, but in the greater scheme of things they are of little concern.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you work or do business with may not be as honest as you have come to believe, so be on your guard today and don’t be rushed into make decisions you don’t know for certain will be right for you. In other words, watch your back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is time to accept that you cannot go charging through life doing as you please and expect others to be happy about it. The good news though is if you join forces with like-minded people today you can still have a great deal of fun.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new moon in the work area of your chart today means you need to make sure that your routines and methods are fit for purpose. Most likely they are, in general, but if there are improvements that need to be made now is the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s new moon will make you even more dynamic and ambitious than usual. Whatever you put your mind to over the next 24 hours is destined to work out for the best not just for you but for all those who support you as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Force yourself to be positive about what you are expected to do today because almost certainly it won’t be as boring as you had feared and might actually be enjoyable if you allow yourself to get into it. Attitude, as always, is what matters most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time trying to complete a task that no longer interests you. Today’s new moon is a cosmic invitation to forget about work and get out into the world and have some fun. You may be serious by nature but you are allowed to enjoy yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Money problems of one sort or another have been causing you some concern of late but what occurs today, tomorrow and over the weekend will make you realize that you have got enough for your needs right now, with more cash to come later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new start is possible any day of the year but today’s new moon in your sign, followed by a powerful Mars-Jupiter link tomorrow, means now is the time to move up to a higher level. Listen to your inner voice and act on what it tells you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you can convince those around you that you are super-confident about what you are doing then you may even manage to convince yourself. Put on a brave face today and make as if the world is on your side every step of the way – and it will be!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you must stop fretting about life and let things happen in their own sweet time. The more you focus on the positive side of life the more positive your life will become, because that’s the way the universe works.

