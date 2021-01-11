 Skip to main content
Register
Your daily horoscope: January 11

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday means you possess the power to create your own future. Focus on the kind of life you want to live and the kind of world you want to live in, then move toward those goals with courage and confidence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The pace of life will be hectic this week but nothing will happen that you cannot deal with. Friendships are under excellent stars at the moment, so if you need assistance of any kind all you have to do is ask. Don’t be a lone wolf.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can, if you wish, sit back and wait to see what fate has in store for you, but why not seize the initiative and start making things happen yourself? There may be no better time to lay the foundations of future success, so get busy now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As usual you have so many balls in the air that if you drop one of them the whole lot will come tumbling down. You may think you can juggle them indefinitely but the planets warn you need to be a little less ambitious. But only a little.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With mind planet Mercury linked to Jupiter, planet of good fortune, you can and you must entertain only positive thoughts. You won’t need much brain power to work out what needs to be done but then, of course, you need to commit to doing it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Go out of your way to be nice to people as the new week begins, even people you don’t care for on a personal level. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means that what you do for and to others will be done for and to you in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend or work colleague asks you to do something you don’t think is right today you must turn them down. You don’t have to make a big issue of it but you do have to follow your instincts and, beyond that, your conscience too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart will encourage you to push ahead with career and creative plans. If your heart says something is possible – even though the whole world says it is not – act confidently on what it tells you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people may complain that you are being too cautious but that is far from the truth. You know from past experience that it is better to hold back until you know all the facts, or at least enough of them to feel confident of success. Trust your instincts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t try to conform to an image that other people might have of you. You know you are not a hero – although you are certainly brave – and anyone who tries to make you out as one must be reminded that, like them, you are human, not superhuman.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Lady Luck is smiling on you now and if you act as if you cannot fail then something wonderful is likely to occur over the next few days. Think of yourself as a kind of human magnet, attracting whatever your creative mind is able to imagine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Will you look back from later in the year and be satisfied that you took advantage of all the opportunities you had around the turn of the year? Or will you look back and regret that you had not been more adventurous? It’s your choice to make.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem to other people that you are not doing much at the moment, maybe even slacking off, but that is far from the truth. You are using your mind to visualize how 2021 is going to work itself out. As you think, so it will be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
