Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday promises fun times socially but make sure that your commitments, both in your career and in your private life, are taken care of too. There will be enough time to get done what needs to be done, if you plan carefully.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you cut corners and refuse to play by the book the more you will encourage your rivals and enemies to get on your case and pressure authority figures to punish you. For your own good Aries, follow the rules today, especially at work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend or relative is in some kind of trouble today you will race to their rescue without being asked. Of course, if they had listened to your advice in the first place and steered clear of trouble it wouldn’t be necessary, but it’s too late now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you are flush with cash you must not waste it by going on a spree. The fact that you have more money than you need for your current requirements is not an invitation to throw the rest away. Try saving some of it for a rainy day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A relationship may have been going through a rough patch of late but it is still worth carrying on with, so start doing things together again and do them as partners and equals, not with one or the other of you trying to lead all the time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you have been taking life a bit too seriously of late and need to lighten up a bit. Yes, of course it’s annoying when people who should know better make silly mistakes but that’s part of the human condition … and you’re human too!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link will make it easy for you to understand what motivates certain people, which in turn will make it harder to condemn them for their actions. They are not “bad”, and they are certainly not “evil”, they are merely misguided.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if you don’t have a care in the world at the moment but that just shows what a good actor you can be. However, those who know you best can sense that something is bugging you. Tell them what it is and let them help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to remind yourself that money and possessions are not the most important things in the world. Today’s sun-Neptune link will make it easy to move past material concerns and engage more with the emotional, even spiritual, side of your nature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more certain people try to convince you that nothing can possibly go wrong the more you will suspect that everything is about to fall apart. That seems to be the way of the world at the moment but it’s unlikely you’ll be one of those who suffer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence may be unlimited at the moment but that does not mean you can take foolish risks. Also, Mars in the most sensitive area of your chart warns that not everyone has your best interests at heart. Watch out for back-stabbers today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be something of a personal nature that you don’t want others to know but it is inevitable that it will become public knowledge sooner or later. Your best course of action is to release the information yourself, so you can top it with a positive spin.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun energizes your ruler Neptune today, so all the best traits of your sign will be on display. The more you show sympathy for people in need, whether they deserve that sympathy or not, the more the universe will reward you.

