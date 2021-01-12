 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: January 12

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may find it hard to stay focused this year, so if there are major goals you are hoping to reach you will need to impose a strict schedule and timetable on yourself to keep moving forward. With every target reached, reward yourself with something good.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point planning too far ahead as events are going to be moving so quickly over the next few days that you may struggle to keep track of what’s going on. Stay true to your ambitions but stay flexible as to how you can reach them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to broaden your horizons so you can understand why other people don’t always see life the same way as you. Your intense self-belief is mostly an asset but it can also be a liability when it blinds you to other ways of thinking.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your feelings will be all over the place today, so just accept the fact that you won’t be at the top of your game. Also, it might be smart to keep some of your more outlandish ideas to yourself. Others won’t take kindly to your strong opinions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, opposites attract, but that does not mean every opposite you encounter is going to be good for you. Someone you meet socially or maybe do business with will get your pulse racing but a long-term partnership is unlikely to work, so be cautious.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

More than anything else now you need to get organized, because if your workload gets out of hand over the next few days it could cost you dear over the weeks and months to come. Focus on what is important Leo, not what excites you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a lot of excitement in the air at the moment and even a down-to-earth Virgo such as yourself can’t help but get caught up in it. Just remember that what you do now will have repercussions further down the road. Don’t overdo it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are a number of things you can do to make your life more productive and yes, of course, you should do them – but that does not mean you must throw out the old completely and start again from scratch. Take it a step at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most outgoing area of your chart suggests the pace of life is about to pick up dramatically. Are you ready for it? Tomorrow’s new moon is sure to disrupt things a bit but from your point of view that could be quite exciting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are strongly advised to wait a day or two before making plans of a financial nature. What is about to occur will shake things up a bit and make it easier for you to find ways to improve your money situation. Stay alert for new opportunities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Over the next two or three days you will get at least one, and maybe several, invitations to move up in the world. An offer that comes your way may seem too good to be true but chances are it’s the real thing, so don’t be overly cautious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everything in life has its own natural cycle and at the moment you are pretty much at the bottom of the cosmic curve. The good news is that a week from now it will be all change again and you’ll be moving up so fast your head will spin!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Suddenly the world looks a sunnier place, but that’s not an excuse for stepping down a gear and doing less. Yes, good things will come your way if you sit back and wait for them, but great things are possible if you make a serious effort.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

