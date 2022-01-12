Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not actually believe that every human being is an angel in disguise but your birthday chart urges you to act as if it is true. You may be surprised to discover that people you thought were bad through and through possess a good side too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It could be make or break time over the next few days as far as a career aim is concerned, so stay sharp and take advantage of opportunities to impress employers and senior colleagues. Don’t give your rivals a chance to jump ahead of you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t make any long-term plans today because what happens at the end of the week will most likely disrupt everything and send you back to the drawing board for a rethink. You don’t HAVE to make decisions right now, despite what some people say.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What occurs over the next 24 hours will make it abundantly clear that the only way you are going to reach your financial targets is to work alongside people who share your ambitions. What can’t be done on your own can be done together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It might be a good idea to keep a low profile today so you don’t stand out from the crowd. If you feel you have to do something that certain people could take exception to make sure you do it well away from your usual haunts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Times may have been tough of late but stay calm and do whatever it takes to keep a smile on your face. It won’t be long before the cosmic picture changes in your favor and the good times that come with it will make the struggle worthwhile.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life is good and getting better by the minute, so make the most of your opportunities and help friends and loved ones get more out of their days as well. Your huge self-confidence will rub off on those around you, so be generous with your time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not feel up to making much of an effort at the moment but you must push yourself beyond that and get important things done. Once you settle into a negative mindset it may be very hard to get out of it again, so cheer up!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get out and about and get in touch with as wide a range of people as you can. That kind of socializing may not come easy to you but if you make the effort you will feel the benefits physically, mentally and emotionally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not feel very rich but the fact is you are wealthy in the things that matter. Take a good look around you today and make a list of all the things you have to be thankful for. Forget about money for a while and focus on people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everything seems to be falling into place for you now, and that’s great, but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that nothing can possibly go wrong. The sun remains in your sign only until the 20th, so don’t waste time on trivialities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your imagination seems to be working overtime at the moment and you may be reading more into situations than is actually there. Make a conscious effort to focus on the facts today and don’t trust people who trade in gloom and doom.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Use your powers of persuasion to get like-minded people together so you can focus on a common goal. Your ability to inspire friends and relatives and colleagues can be a huge source of good now, so get out there and get involved.

