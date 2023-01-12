Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be open about what you are planning this year, because the more people know about it the more likely it is you will get offers of assistance. You may be able to travel far on your own but you’ll need help if you want to go all the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must now either commit yourself wholeheartedly to a project of some kind or reject it and move on to something new. Don’t worry that you might not get along with a new set of colleagues – they will adapt to your ways as you will to theirs.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your energy levels could sag a bit between now and the end of the week – a sure sign that you need to recharge your batteries. Don’t put making money or getting ahead in your career ahead of your physical, mental and emotional well-being.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mars ends its retrograde phase in your sign today you may feel that you can take on the world and win, but you must be selective in your choice of targets. Be dynamic but be dynamic for a reason, not just for the fun of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep lines of communication open today because it will be all too easy to read into other people’s actions the kind of negative intentions that are not really there. Always give them a chance to explain themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may not have been easy to get your message across in recent weeks but now that Mars has come to the end of its retrograde phase you will find your voice again and find ways to remind friends and colleagues that you are on the same side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A practical approach to career matters is a must today. You have done a lot of wishful thinking in recent weeks and it was fun while it lasted but now you need to get your act together and face up to reality – it’s not so scary.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will feel more alive, more assertive and more aggressive too now that Mars is moving in your favour again. If you like the idea of a change of scene, maybe even a move to a new neighborhood, look for creative ways to make it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be doing a lot of thinking between now and the weekend, and that’s great, but you must not neglect your responsibilities to family and friends. When making plans for the near future don’t just consider your own needs, consider their needs as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will come to the conclusion today that something you have invested a great deal of time and energy in over the past few months is no longer worth the effort. New opportunities will be coming your way very soon, so make sure you are ready for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will feel a lot more assertive today, especially on the work front where you will no longer obediently take orders from colleagues and employers you do not respect. And why should you when you possess vastly more talent than they ever will?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry what other people might think about your actions today, just do what feels best for you personally and turn a deaf ear to their complaints. They have no right to demand that you follow rules that are designed to benefit them more than you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep telling yourself that there is nothing to fear but fear itself. The more you say the words, either out loud or in your head, the more your subconscious will get the message and before you know it your confidence will soar and success will come calling.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com