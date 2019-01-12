Your daily horoscope: January 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday suggests you will be wrestling with some of the more serious issues of life this year. You can still have fun – of course – but you cannot avoid the big questions. Look for answers and you will find them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to keep your more negative thoughts to yourself this weekend, because they won’t go down well with friends and family members who want to have fun. No doubt there are things that need seeing to, but they don’t have to be dealt with right now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you hear on the grapevine today may sound true but the planets warn you should treat the information with caution. Unless you enjoy taking risks with your money and reputation you would be wise not to believe everything you hear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is so much you can accomplish now – if you have faith in yourself. It’s common for you at this time of year to believe that your options are limited but they’re not. It’s your mind that creates your world, so be positive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas over the next 48 hours, and not a single one of them will be grounded in reality. It’s one thing to fantasize about life, but quite another to expect those fantasies to come true.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you feel the need to spend some time by yourself today then just do so – you don’t have to ask anyone’s permission. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts and with luck you’ll find an answer to your problems.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find yourself stuck in a situation where the people around you are a bit dull and depressing then make your excuses and leave. You don’t have to suffer in silence just because you think it would be rude to do otherwise. Put your own needs first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you usually consider to be a friend will say something you profoundly disagree with this weekend and there could be a major falling-out as a result. Tell yourself now that whatever you hear, you won’t take it too seriously. It might help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Promise yourself here and now that you are going to have a wonderful weekend and that you won’t let anyone spoil it. Mercury’s link to Saturn means someone will most likely try to rain on your parade but they can only succeed if you let them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must get serious about your money situation this weekend. If you keep flashing cash as if it has no intrinsic worth you could find yourself in a bad position financially toward the end of next week. You don’t have to buy everything you see.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Think hard about what you intend to do next but don’t actually do it, at least not yet. The planets warn if you act on impulse over the next 48 hours you could end up paying for it over the next 48 days! Control your desires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to have a lot of mental energy at your disposal at the moment, which is good, but are you channelling it into positive things? You need to get over your tendency to believe that the world will end just because one little thing goes wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Arrange your timetable carefully for the next 48 hours, especially if you are the type of Pisces who tends to just do things as and when the feeling takes you. If you don’t have a plan this weekend you could end up in a major muddle.

