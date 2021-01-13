Your daily horoscope: January 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can climb at least one and maybe several rungs of the ladder of success today, but how high you go depends a great deal on how well you adapt to changing circumstances on the work front. A positive attitude is a must. Avoid colleagues who complain.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anything to do with faraway places will go well for you now, so if you have not had the chance to enjoy a vacation for a while maybe now is the time to start making plans. An unexpected visit from an old friend is a possibility too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to be brutally honest, both with yourself and with other people. Don’t wait to be asked for your opinion, just give it and live with the consequences. What you say over the next 24 hours will never be forgotten – hopefully for the right reasons!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be hard to say “no” to what partners and loved ones suggest today but that is exactly what you must do. Their plans are clearly designed to benefit themselves first and you last, if at all. You don’t have to put up with that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have your doubts about a project everyone else seems so enthusiastic about then speak up and let them know. However, if they then come up with facts and figures that seem convincing you should get behind it 100 per cent. There’s no middle way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do what you feel like doing and ignore the rest of the world. A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart endows you with a level of self-belief you may not have experienced before. It would be a great shame to waste it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more adverse areas of your chart simply means you have to accept that others are calling the shots – for now. You may find that if you willingly go along with other people’s plans you actually quite enjoy the experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets urge you to go somewhere new or do something different today. Even if it isn’t possible to move physically away from your current environment you can still use your mind to explore new ideas and your heart to experience new emotions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new moon in the money area of your chart will bring to light opportunities you were previously unable to see. There is no reason to be suspicious – the universe is nudging you in a direction that will not only bring more security, but more excitement too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s still early days in 2021 but this may turn out to be one of the best times of the year to start something new. Alternatively, why not wipe the dust off a project you pushed to one side a few months ago and give it another go?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may believe that if you don’t act fast you will miss out on something big but that isn’t the case at all. In fact, looking back a few weeks from now you may realize that by taking it slow you saved yourself a great deal of money.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a wonderful day for meeting with friends and contacting people you have not spoken to for a while. Social activities will remind you why certain individuals are so much fun to be around – it’s because you are on the same mental and emotional wavelength.

