Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have never been afraid of hard work and the efforts you put in over the coming 12 months will astound even those who know you well. Time is still on your side but you can sense that various windows of opportunity won’t stay open forever.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can’t opt out of doing something because you fear you may make a mess of it. Maybe you will, but it’s better to try and fail than to not try at all. You’re an Aries, you’re ruled by Mars, so get that warrior spirit working again!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Deal with everyone you interact with courteously today, even though some people may not be courteous to you. Just because another person is getting aggressive and confrontational does not mean you have to react the same way – you’re better than that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you stay on top of your workload, because if you let things slip today it could take weeks to get on top of it again. A little bit of conscious effort now will save you a lot of grief later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Rest assured that all the effort you have put in over the past few weeks will pay off. You may not be able to see what the final outcome will be but the universe is well aware you’ve gone the extra mile and will reward you for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you are taking certain issues too seriously. You need to get past the idea that the world is conspiring against you and just accept that some days are going to be better than others. Learn to face each day with a smile.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you think is a joke may not strike a friend or colleague as being funny, so be careful how you react in situations that can be looked at from widely differing viewpoints. Your humour may be a bit too dark and cynical for some people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t get involved in deals that you have no control over, especially if there is likely to be money involved. No one is trying to cheat you but circumstances are changing so fast at the moment that it would be foolish to tie yourself down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There has been some tension in your love life of late and it needs to be sorted. Most likely you have been taking your partner for granted and, quite rightly, they are not happy about it, so make amends and bring back the romance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s good that you expect the best of yourself but there is no point expecting the impossible, which seems to be your current attitude. Before you do something that could get you hurt try reminding yourself what your limits are, physically and emotionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Identify what it is you are good at, then apply yourself to it like never before. This is still your special time of year and the universe is willing you to do something good with your talents, for others people’s benefit as well as your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As mind planet Mercury is about to begin one of its retrograde phases, matters that usually seem straightforward could get a bit cloudy over the next few weeks, so get your head together today and make sense of what’s been going on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only barriers you face are the ones you create in your mind. The planets urge you to stop thinking in terms of “can” and “can’t” and instead believe that if you want something enough you will find ways to get it no matter what the odds may be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com