HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will inspire you to do something of a creative nature over the coming year, something that benefits other people as much as it benefits you. By helping others enjoy life you will enjoy life more as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You know you need to move with the times but you also enjoy being where you are at the moment. It doesn’t have to be one or the other though, you can embrace the future while retaining the best of the past. Make that your objective today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may not be easy for you to trust people in the present climate but today’s sun-Neptune link will encourage you to be generous and give others the benefit of the doubt. Sometimes it’s okay to be suspicious but don’t let it consume you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means speak your mind today but don’t be surprised if your words stir things up more than you had expected. Most likely you will touch on topics that certain people would rather you kept quiet about, but there’s no ignoring injustice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be the centre of attention over the next 24 hours and will enjoy it immensely. However, you would be smart not to take other people’s compliments too seriously as it’s unlikely they mean every word – and you don’t need their hero worship.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens today and over the weekend will shake things up a bit and remind you that once you have started along a certain path it’s usually a good idea to go all the way. Don’t complain if life gets a bit tougher – find ways to enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep your nose out of other people’s personal affairs. Even if they ask you to get involved you must politely decline. The planets warn they are not ready to hear the truth and will almost certainly react badly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone in a position of authority tells you something that sounds a bit off today you must question it. Just because they are known as an expert does not mean you have to accept what they say, especially if your intuition says something different.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have found yourself on the defensive quite a bit over the past few weeks but now you can seize the initiative and start making things happen the way you want them to happen. But don’t make claims that cannot be backed up by facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t call attention to yourself today. Get on with what you’ve been doing and don’t worry that no one seems to recognize your talents. In time you will get the applause and rewards you deserve but for now it will pay you to fly under the radar.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your ability to stay calm under pressure will help you think clearly today while everyone else is running around in a panic. Help others get past their fears if you can but don’t try too hard – some people seem to enjoy a dose of chaos and confusion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could find that you are the odd one out over the next 24 hours, most likely because you refuse to accept what everyone else chooses to believe. You are not and never will be the sort who follows the herd and that’s a very good thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

For every effect there is always a cause – nothing in life happens by accident – and your task today is to work out why some people seem to be suffering while others are having the time of their lives. Either way, it’s their actions that caused it, not yours.

