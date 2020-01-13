Your daily horoscope: January 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming 12 months will bring all sorts of challenges and looking back a year or so from now you may wonder how you got through them all. But you will in fact triumph and show others what a truly tough cookie you are. They won’t doubt you again!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be much in the mood for work but if you ask for assistance from a friend or colleague you should be able to get through the day without too much effort. You don’t want this negative mood to last though, so snap out of it quickly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There has been a bit of a negative atmosphere at work of late and you need to do something about it. If you have issues with a colleague then you must confront them head-on. Those issues certainly won’t resolve themselves of their own accord.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everyone makes mistakes, yes even Geminis, so stop pretending that you got something right when all the evidence suggests that you got it wrong. In the greater scheme of things it is of only limited importance, so why bother trying to deny it?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Finding the words to describe how you feel may not be easy but it is worth the effort, not least because once others know where you are coming from emotionally they are more likely to adjust their actions to help you. Remember, they can’t read your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is nothing you cannot do in this life, no goal that is beyond you. You may need to remind yourself of that fact on a number of occasions today as it will be easy to let negativity take over. Identify your number one priority and go for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your opposite sign today you should find that worries about partnerships and relationships ease a bit. They would, of course, ease a lot more if you could teach yourself to stop taking life quite so seriously.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stand back from all the confusing things that are going on around you and try to make a rational decision about what you need to do to bring a bit of stability back to your affairs. You could start by not being quite so intense on the work front.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be individualistic by nature but if you want to do great things in life then you will need to work with other people. Something of a creative nature would certainly benefit from more outside input, so don’t be too proud to ask for advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One way or another you will get what it is that you need, but you will get it sooner, and enjoy it more, if you use flattery rather than force when dealing with other people. On the home front, especially, try overlooking loved ones’ failings – like they overlook yours!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s links to Saturn and Pluto in your sign today suggest that the next few days will in some way be make or break for you. You are more likely to get a positive result if you allow your heart to guide you. Love life, don’t dread it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have been worrying so much in recent weeks that now the consequences you feared are upon you it will come as a relief to get them over with. The good news is that they are unlikely to be anywhere near as bad as you persuaded yourself to believe.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Venus moves into your sign today a kind of calm will descend on you and all those things you have been worrying about will no longer matter. Attitude is everything, and if you can keep such a positive outlook going then you truly have nothing to fear.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com